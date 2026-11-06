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Aldar expands community programmes through new UAE partnership

Collaboration will extend across workplaces, schools, families and residential communities

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
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The agreement aims to promote reading, knowledge exchange and community participation across the UAE.
The agreement aims to promote reading, knowledge exchange and community participation across the UAE.

Aldar and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Center have entered into a three-year partnership aimed at making cultural learning, knowledge exchange and community participation part of everyday life across Aldar’s workforce, families, schools and communities.

The agreement was signed at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Palace in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and Bayan Al Hosani, Chief People and Communications Officer at Aldar.

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It was signed by Mariam Hamad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar.

A shared vision and common values

Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, said:

“I have always believed that true partnerships do not begin with the signing of an agreement, but with a shared set of values and a common vision for people and what we can achieve for them.

“This partnership creates a new platform for us to come together around culture, knowledge, human empowerment and social responsibility, and to translate these shared priorities into initiatives that touch people’s lives and create an impact that extends far beyond individual events or programmes.

“Our ambition for this partnership is not simply to add another activity to the calendars of two organisations. It is to open new doors for people: for a talent waiting to be discovered, an idea that needs an opportunity to grow, an employee who finds in the workplace a space for reading, dialogue and personal development, or a family that gains access to knowledge capable of making a positive difference in their lives.

“I believe that the strength of institutions is not measured only by what they can achieve independently, but also by their ability to reach out to others and create greater impact together. In the UAE, we have an inspiring model of collaboration and of turning partnerships into national value.

“I look forward to this partnership with Aldar becoming the beginning of a long-term journey of initiatives that make culture, knowledge and social responsibility a living part of people’s everyday lives.”

Bayan Al Hosani, Chief People and Communications Officer at Aldar, added:

“At Aldar, we see culture and knowledge as the foundations of the communities we build. This partnership enables us to engage our stakeholders in initiatives that create a wider social impact and broaden community participation, while strengthening connections to Emirati culture and national identity across the UAE.

“It also reflects our contribution to the UAE’s Year of Family and the ambitions set out in Centennial 2071.”

Key initiatives under the partnership

A key initiative will be the establishment of a Reading and Cultural Dialogue Council for Aldar employees under the Shamma Mohammed Council for Thought and Knowledge. The council will promote reading and provide a regular platform for cultural dialogue, knowledge exchange and intellectual development.

The two organisations will also work together to provide Aldar employees with professional, personal and social skills development programmes through the Roya Academy, based on identified needs. These efforts will be complemented by family awareness and educational programmes at Aldar facilities.

Expanding participation in cultural and community initiatives

The partnership will give Aldar employees with distinctive talents and capabilities opportunities to take part in cultural and social initiatives led by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions. This will complement wider efforts to promote employee wellbeing, empowerment and talent recognition.

Meanwhile, the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations will deliver community programmes across Aldar’s educational institutions. This will extend the partnership into school communities and give young people opportunities to contribute ideas, shape initiatives and support community and cultural programmes.

Through Aldar Estates, relevant initiatives will also reach third-party communities and clients, bringing together developers, asset owners and community stakeholders across the UAE.

The partnership will also create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to take part in community initiatives, supporting their growth and contribution to the local economy.

Sustainability will be another key area of collaboration. Awareness initiatives will encourage residents and tenants to play an active role in conserving water, improving energy efficiency, consuming responsibly and reducing waste.

Key highlights

  • The three-year partnership will create opportunities for cultural learning, professional development, volunteering and community participation.

  • A Reading and Cultural Dialogue Council will be established for Aldar employees under the Shamma Mohammed Council for Thought and Knowledge.

  • Employee development programmes will cover professional, personal and social skills, alongside family awareness and educational initiatives at Aldar facilities.

  • Collaboration will extend across Aldar Education institutions through community, cultural and volunteering initiatives.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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