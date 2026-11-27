UAE President joins ADNOC’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebration under visionary theme
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attended a special celebration organised by ADNOC today to mark the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, under the theme ‘Leadership Vision, A Nation’s Energy’. The event was held under the patronage of the Presidential Court.
The celebration was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior government officials.
The celebration highlighted ADNOC’s close association with the UAE’s development and transformation since the company was established in 1971, the same year the Union was founded.
Inspired by the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to harness the nation’s resources for the country's development, the event showcased ADNOC’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s economic and social growth over the past 55 years.
This role has been reflected in ensuring reliable energy supplies, developing national talent, investing in technology and infrastructure, and strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s energy system.
On the occasion, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “On Eid Al Etihad, the ADNOC family renews its pledge of loyalty and commitment to our nation and its wise leadership. We reaffirm our determination to continue working with dedication and to ensure that ADNOC remains a fundamental pillar supporting the UAE’s growth, progress and prosperity.”
He added: “Thanks to the vision and guidance of our wise leadership and its ability to anticipate the future, we have focused on building the preparedness and resilience that enabled us to navigate the exceptional circumstances our region and the world experienced this year. We continued to ensure energy supplies and support the country’s vital sectors.
“This period has demonstrated that the strength of nations is built over years of hard work, dedication and forward-looking planning. This strength was embodied by the heroes of our Armed Forces, Civil Defence, police, firefighters and emergency response teams, as well as ADNOC’s ‘People of Resolve’, who stood shoulder to shoulder with the ‘Protectors of the Nation’.”
He said: “This state of readiness was not developed in response to challenges; it was built over many years, guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, from whose vision we draw our determination to continue advancing, fulfil the nation’s ambitions and safeguard its achievements.
“Over the past 55 years, ADNOC’s journey has evolved alongside the UAE’s remarkable development and progress. This is the inspiration behind this year’s celebration theme, ‘Leadership Vision, A Nation’s Energy’, reflecting the energy and commitment of ADNOC and its people, who have always served, and will continue to serve, the nation and its aspirations.”
The event featured a national operetta showcasing key milestones in the UAE’s history and ADNOC’s development. It also included patriotic songs performed by Hussain Al Jassmi, Eida Al Menhali and Hamad Al Ameri, accompanied by the UAE National Ayala Orchestra.
The performances celebrated the values of Union, loyalty and belonging, as well as the determination and contributions of the UAE’s people to the nation’s continued progress.
The celebration also highlighted the central role of ADNOC’s workforce in the company’s success and its ability to continue fulfilling its responsibilities.
Employees working across oilfields, refineries, ports, control centres and various operational sites played a vital role in maintaining business continuity and ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies during the exceptional circumstances witnessed this year.
Their efforts formed part of an integrated national response that helped sustain business operations, economic activities and essential services across the UAE.
The event further underscored the importance of preparedness and future readiness, as well as ADNOC’s continued investment in infrastructure, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and the development of national talent to strengthen the resilience of the energy system and enhance its ability to respond to changing circumstances.
The celebration also reaffirmed the importance of developing national capabilities and strengthening the resilience of the UAE’s economy.
ADNOC continues to support the growth of the industrial sector and local supply chains through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme and its ‘Make it with ADNOC’ initiative. These efforts contribute to expanding the country’s industrial and production base and enhancing its capacity to adapt to evolving economic and global developments.