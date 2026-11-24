The opening proceedings began with the reception of Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour
On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday inaugurated the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC).
The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates, Sheikhs, a number of senior civilian and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued Federal Decree No. (148) of 2026, calling the Federal National Council to convene. The decree stipulates:
“The Federal National Council is hereby called to convene for its fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter at 10am on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The Speaker of the Federal National Council shall implement this decree, which shall be published in the Official Gazette.”
The opening proceedings began with the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon their arrival at the FNC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
Their Highnesses then proceeded to the reception hall before making their way to Zayed Hall, where the ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid then formally inaugurated the fourth ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council by delivering the opening address.
The Federal Decree issued by His Highness the UAE President, calling the FNC to convene, was subsequently read out.