Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations are set to begin passenger services on November 30
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Etihad Rail’s passenger stations in Liwa and Madinat Zayed, with services set to begin on November 30, 2026.
The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, following the completion of construction and confirmation that both stations are ready to operate.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Theyab toured Madinat Zayed Station and reviewed its facilities and passenger services. They then travelled by train to Liwa Station, where Etihad Rail chief executive Shadi Malak briefed them on preparations, passenger services and measures to ensure smooth journeys.
At Liwa Station, they also inspected the facilities and arrangements for passengers boarding and leaving trains.
Sheikh Hamdan said the new stations reflect the UAE leadership’s commitment to improving infrastructure and services for residents.
He said the stations would strengthen connections between Al Dhafra and other parts of the UAE, giving residents and visitors more travel options. They are also expected to help attract visitors to the region’s historical and cultural sites, as well as its natural and tourism attractions.
Sheikh Hamdan added that better rail links would support tourism, benefit local businesses and create job opportunities for people in the region.
Sheikh Theyab said the opening marked another step in expanding the national passenger rail network and connecting communities across the UAE.
He said Etihad Rail would continue to develop the network in line with the needs and future plans of Al Dhafra.
Sheikh Hamdan has also approved the train timetable for the Liwa International Festival 2027, which will run from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027.
To meet expected demand, Etihad Rail will operate eight daily services between Abu Dhabi and Liwa from December 9, 2026, to January 3, 2027. These will include four journeys in each direction.
The journey from Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed will take about 55 minutes, while the trip to Liwa will take around one hour and 20 minutes.
The opening of the two Al Dhafra stations will bring the number of stations served by Etihad Rail to six in less than six months.
The network’s initial operational phase between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah began on June 30, 2026. Passenger services were officially launched on September 30, with Dubai and Al Dhaid added to the network.
The new stations will give residents, visitors and employees in Al Dhafra access to more destinations across the UAE’s rail network. The remaining stations in the region are scheduled to open in early January 2027.
Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, were also present, along with officials and residents.