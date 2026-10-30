GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi opens seed centre with storage for eight tonnes of native plant seed

Seed centre supports UAE's biodiversity goals and sustainable development vision

Last updated:
Hamna Iqbal, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi opens seed centre with storage for eight tonnes of native plant seed
SUPPLIED

Abu Dhabi:  Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi (EAD) has opened a Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra Region with four cold storage rooms that can hold more than eight tonnes of seed for up to 10 years, and laboratories fitted with an AI-powered device for seed imaging and quality analysis.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD’s Board of Directors, inaugurated the facility, which is dedicated to conserving and propagating the seeds of Abu Dhabi’s native plants to support biodiversity protection and habitat rehabilitation.

“This centre embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to preserve the UAE’s natural resources and lay the foundations for sustainable development for future generations,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The centre’s specialised laboratories for research and germination testing are equipped with 24 state-of-the-art devices, including the AI-enabled unit.

Sheikh Hamdan added, “In Abu Dhabi, we are translating the vision into tangible results through investment in scientific research and innovation.”

He also visited the centre’s nursery, which has an annual production capacity of more than half a million seedlings. Its three automated irrigation systems improve water efficiency by collecting and reusing surplus water from irrigating the seedlings.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the two centres working together give Abu Dhabi “the scientific expertise and capabilities to move from protecting its natural habitats to actively rebuilding them.”

The centre complements the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain, inaugurated in 2024 to preserve the genetic diversity of the UAE’s plants for up to 100 years.

While the Al Ain facility safeguards that diversity for the long term, the Al Dhafra centre focuses on propagating native plants and conserving their seeds for habitat rehabilitation projects across the emirate.

Together, the two plants cover the full process from collecting and storing seeds to growing seedlings and reintroducing them into their natural habitats.

The centre supports the Abu Dhabi Biodiversity Policy, the UAE’s National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, and the 2030 targets of the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Salama Bin Butti Road (E45) in the Al Dhafra region will be partialy closed, affecting lanes in both directions over two days. The closure will begin at 12am on Monday, October 26, and remain in effect until 10pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure in Al Dhafra

1m read
Maitha Mohammed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director - Terrestrial & Marine Biodiversity at Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and (L) Sean McQue, Managing Director at ALEC.

Abu Dhabi launches first mangrove restoration pilot

2m read
The October release also marked six years of rescue, rehabilitation and release work by TNA and EAD

43 sea turtles return to the sea in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Abu Dhabi launches wildlife rescue network

Abu Dhabi launches wildlife rescue network

6m read