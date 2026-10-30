Seed centre supports UAE's biodiversity goals and sustainable development vision
Abu Dhabi: Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi (EAD) has opened a Seed Preservation Centre in Al Dhafra Region with four cold storage rooms that can hold more than eight tonnes of seed for up to 10 years, and laboratories fitted with an AI-powered device for seed imaging and quality analysis.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD’s Board of Directors, inaugurated the facility, which is dedicated to conserving and propagating the seeds of Abu Dhabi’s native plants to support biodiversity protection and habitat rehabilitation.
“This centre embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to preserve the UAE’s natural resources and lay the foundations for sustainable development for future generations,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The centre’s specialised laboratories for research and germination testing are equipped with 24 state-of-the-art devices, including the AI-enabled unit.
Sheikh Hamdan added, “In Abu Dhabi, we are translating the vision into tangible results through investment in scientific research and innovation.”
He also visited the centre’s nursery, which has an annual production capacity of more than half a million seedlings. Its three automated irrigation systems improve water efficiency by collecting and reusing surplus water from irrigating the seedlings.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the two centres working together give Abu Dhabi “the scientific expertise and capabilities to move from protecting its natural habitats to actively rebuilding them.”
The centre complements the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Al Ain, inaugurated in 2024 to preserve the genetic diversity of the UAE’s plants for up to 100 years.
While the Al Ain facility safeguards that diversity for the long term, the Al Dhafra centre focuses on propagating native plants and conserving their seeds for habitat rehabilitation projects across the emirate.
Together, the two plants cover the full process from collecting and storing seeds to growing seedlings and reintroducing them into their natural habitats.
The centre supports the Abu Dhabi Biodiversity Policy, the UAE’s National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, and the 2030 targets of the Global Biodiversity Framework.