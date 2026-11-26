Explore UAE's hidden gems this Eid with Etihad Rail's new passenger services
Dubai: A morning exploring centuries-old forts, an afternoon snorkelling in the Gulf of Oman or a weekend surrounded by some of the UAE’s tallest sand dunes – this year’s Eid Al Etihad holidays offer a different way to explore the country.
With the launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger services this year, residents can swap long highway drives for train journeys, visiting everything from cultural landmarks to lesser-known inland towns.
All operational railway stations offer parking facilities and access to taxis, which passengers can hail or book. Dubai’s station is connected to the Dubai Metro and shuttle bus services, while Abu Dhabi’s station offers two shuttle bus services, including a dedicated connection to Yas Island.
Whether you are planning a day trip or an extended weekend, here is where the railway can take you.
Few places in the UAE offer such a concentration of cultural attractions as Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District.
Spend a morning beneath the geometric dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi before exploring the country's history at Zayed National Museum. At teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, digital installations respond to your movements, while the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi takes visitors through billions of years of Earth's history.
There is plenty to discover beyond Saadiyat, too. Explore the capital's origins at Qasr Al Hosn or visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, with its 82 domes, intricate marble columns and gold-plated chandeliers.
Families heading to Yas Island can take the complimentary Yas Express shuttle directly from Abu Dhabi railway station in Mohamed Bin Zayed City to Yas Mall. The journey takes approximately 30 minutes, with no advance booking required. Passengers must hold a valid Etihad Rail ticket.
Art enthusiasts may also want to plan a return journey after December 11, when the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens its doors.
Train fares: Starting from Dh39 from Dubai and Dh55 from Fujairah.
Where to stay: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort for a beachfront escape, Southern Sun Abu Dhabi for a city break or Centro Al Manhal for a more affordable stay.
While Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah remain popular holiday attractions, the cooler weather offers an opportunity to explore a different side of Dubai.
Begin along Dubai Creek with a traditional abra ride, browse Deira's gold and spice souks and wander through the narrow alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.
At Al Shindagha Museum, discover how generations of Emirati families lived along the creek and how maritime trade shaped the city. End the afternoon with a waterfront meal at Al Seef.
For a more contemporary cultural experience, head to Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, where former industrial warehouses house independent cafés, contemporary art galleries and creative studios.
Outdoor attractions such as Dubai Miracle Garden, Kite Beach and Global Village are also worth adding to a long-weekend itinerary.
Dubai's Etihad Rail station in Al Yalayis, near Jumeirah Golf Estates, offers connectivity to the Dubai Metro, making it easier to explore the city using public transport.
Train fares: Starting from Dh39 from Abu Dhabi and Dh29 from Fujairah, subject to availability.
With the Hajar Mountains on one side and the Gulf of Oman on the other, Fujairah offers a change of scenery from the UAE's western coastline.
Start at Umbrella Beach, approximately 15 minutes by car from the railway station, where waterfront cafés, restaurants and sandy shores make for a relaxed morning. Head inland to Fujairah Fort before travelling further along the coast to the centuries-old Al Bidya Mosque.
For a longer getaway, make your way to Al Aqah. The waters surrounding Snoopy Island are popular with snorkellers and divers, offering opportunities to spot coral reefs, colourful fish and sea turtles.
Those seeking adventure can try mountain biking, ziplining or high ropes courses at Fujairah Adventure Park.
Extend your east coast itinerary with a visit to neighbouring Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, where a crescent-shaped beach, waterfront promenade, waterfall and amphitheatre sit against a mountainous backdrop.
Train fares: Starting from Dh55 from Abu Dhabi, Dh29 from Dubai and Dh19 from Al Dhaid.
Where to stay: Palace Beach Resort Fujairah for a city-based coastal break, InterContinental Fujairah Resort for a resort weekend or Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort for access to Snoopy Island.
Al Dhaid: Discover Sharjah's agricultural heartland
Away from the coastal cities, Al Dhaid offers a glimpse into the UAE's agricultural roots, with sprawling date palm plantations, fertile farmland and centuries-old irrigation channels.
Begin at Al Dhaid Fort, dating back to 1820, before exploring Souq Sharia't Al Dhaid, a heritage-inspired marketplace overlooking the oasis and its traditional waterways.
The cooler months are also camel racing season, offering visitors a chance to experience one of the UAE's oldest sporting traditions at Al Dhaid Camel Race Track.
Families can spend several hours at Sharjah Safari, discovering African wildlife, including giraffes, rhinos and lions.
Further afield, Mleiha offers archaeological tours, ancient burial sites, desert excursions and stargazing experiences.
Train fares: Starting from Dh19 from Fujairah.
Etihad Rail's Madinat Zayed and Liwa stations are scheduled to open on November 30, just in time for Al Dhafra's winter festival season.
The new connections offer another reason to venture into Abu Dhabi's western region, particularly for residents looking to experience the country's desert landscapes and Bedouin heritage.
Liwa International Festival: From December 11 to January 2, the desert surrounding Tal Moreeb will host motorsport competitions, dune-climbing championships, stunt shows, carnival rides, camping and New Year celebrations.
While the Liwa festival begins after the Eid Al Etihad holidays, it offers another opportunity to explore the region by rail this winter.
Al Dhafra Festival: Running until January 13, 2027, the festival celebrates Emirati heritage through camel beauty contests, traditional markets, falconry and Saluki racing. The Madinat Zayed Camel Mazayna takes place from December 3 to 10.
All train fares listed are starting one-way Comfort Class prices. Passengers should check service availability, return train timings and onward transport arrangements before travelling.