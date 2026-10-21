From ticket prices to train schedules, Metro connections and parking, here is what to know
Dubai: Travelling from Dubai to Fujairah by Etihad Rail takes just one hour and 10 minutes, with tickets starting at Dh29.
However, there is one important detail to consider before booking - only one Dubai-to-Fujairah service is currently scheduled each day, making the route more suitable for an overnight getaway than a same-day return trip.
Here is a guide to ticket prices, train timings, station locations and additional travel costs.
Ticket prices start at:
Comfort Class: Dh29
Premium Class: Dh89
These are starting fares. Etihad Rail uses flexible pricing, meaning ticket costs can vary depending on the travel date, departure time, class, availability and how early you book. Fares may increase as demand rises, particularly during weekends and busy travel periods.
Where to book - Tickets can be booked through the official Etihad Rail website - etihadrail.ae or mobile application.
Passengers can choose from three fare types when booking, depending on how much flexibility they need. The starting price applies to the basic Saver fare, while Value and Flex tickets cost extra.
Saver: The lowest-priced option. Tickets are non-refundable, with seats assigned automatically.
Value: Includes complimentary seat selection and permits booking changes.
Flex: Offers greater flexibility, including refunds, seat selection and booking changes.
Passengers choosing a Saver Comfort ticket will have their seat assigned automatically 24 hours before departure.
The current timetable lists the following services:
Dubai to Fujairah
Departure: 1.57pm
Arrival: 3.07pm
Fujairah to Dubai
Departure: 11.54am
Arrival: 1.04pm
Journey time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Dubai – Al Yalayis Station: Located at Jumeirah Golf Estates, in Me'aisem First, near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).
The station has a 400-metre elevated pedestrian walkway connecting it directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line. Passengers can use the shuttle buses from the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station – the bus routes are ER1 and ER2 to the Al Yalayis station, if they want to avoid walking.
This makes it easier to reach Etihad Rail using public transport without relying on a taxi or private car.
Fujairah – Al Hilal Station: Located near the Al Hilal City.
Both stations offer taxi pick-up facilities, with options to arrange rides through Uber, Careem and Hala, as well as car rental services.
During the booking process, passengers can purchase a nol one-day pass as an add-on.
The Regular pass starts at Dh22, while the Gold pass costs Dh42. It provides unlimited eligible journeys on Dubai Metro, Tram and public buses for one day, subject to the pass conditions.
This is particularly useful for passengers using the Metro to reach Al Yalayis Station.
Onboard facilities include complimentary Wi-Fi, charging points, comfortable seating, luggage storage and food and beverage services.
Premium Class offers wider reclining seats and additional legroom, while both classes have access to onboard refreshments, with purchases depending on the service and class.