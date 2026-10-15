Dubai Etihad Rail–Metro pedestrian bridge opens: Five-minute walk connects stations

New 400-metre pedestrian bridge links Al Yalayis and Jumeirah Golf Estates stations
Dubai: Etihad Rail passengers in Dubai can now walk directly to the Dubai Metro, with the new pedestrian bridge connecting Al Yalayis railway station to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station largely open to commuters on Thursday, October 15.
During a visit to the site on Thursday, Gulf News found the approximately 400-metre pedestrian link accessible, although a few final finishing works were still under way.
The connection allows passengers to travel between the two stations in around five minutes on foot, eliminating the need for a taxi or separate road journey.
The enclosed walkway is equipped with travelators, or moving walkways, to make the transfer easier, particularly for passengers carrying luggage. Escalators and staircases provide access to the elevated bridge.
Passengers who prefer not to walk can also use the shuttle buses operating between the Etihad Rail and Metro stations.
The shuttle service is currently free, with the journey taking less than two minutes.
This gives passengers two convenient options for transferring between the stations, whether they prefer to walk or take a short bus ride.
The opening is an important development for Etihad Rail’s Dubai operations, particularly for passengers who rely on public transport.
With Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station located on the Red Line, passengers arriving in Dubai by Etihad Rail can continue their journeys towards areas such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Downtown Dubai without needing a car.
Similarly, residents travelling from other parts of Dubai can take the Metro and walk directly to Al Yalayis station before boarding an inter-emirate train.
The connection also makes it easier for commuters to combine rail and Metro journeys rather than relying on taxis or private vehicles.
Etihad Rail launched passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi on September 30, connecting Al Yalayis station with Mohammed Bin Zayed City station in the capital.
The journey takes approximately one hour, with Comfort Class fares starting from Dh39 and Premium Class tickets from Dh109.
Passengers can book tickets through Etihad Rail’s official website or app.