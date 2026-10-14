Dubai Etihad Rail station's Metro pedestrian bridge to open tomorrow

New bridge connects Al Yalayis Rail station to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro
Dubai: Etihad Rail passengers will be able to transfer directly to the Dubai Metro from Thursday, October 15, when a new pedestrian bridge connecting Al Yalayis railway station to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station opens, according to an announcement shared on Etihad Rail’s official Instagram account.
The opening marks a significant improvement in public transport connectivity for Etihad Rail passengers, who will be able to travel between the train and Metro stations on foot instead of relying on taxis or buses for the transfer.
The approximately 400-metre pedestrian bridge will link Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Dubai Metro Red Line.
For passengers arriving in Dubai by train, the connection will provide access to the wider Metro network, including key commercial, residential and tourist destinations across the city.
Similarly, commuters travelling from other parts of Dubai will be able to take the Metro to Jumeirah Golf Estates and walk to the Etihad Rail station to board their trains.
The new link is particularly useful for passengers travelling without a private vehicle, removing the need for a separate road transfer between the two stations.
Etihad Rail launched its passenger services on September 30, connecting Dubai's Al Yalayis station with Abu Dhabi's Mohammed Bin Zayed City station and other destinations on the network.
The Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey takes approximately one hour, with Comfort Class tickets starting from Dh39.
Since the launch, passengers travelling to Al Yalayis have also been able to use the RTA's F38 feeder bus service, which connects Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station with surrounding communities, including Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City.
The opening of the pedestrian bridge adds a direct walking connection between the two transport networks.
Passengers can also purchase a Dubai public transport nol day pass when booking Etihad Rail journeys, allowing unlimited travel on eligible RTA Metro, Tram and bus services during the pass's validity.
The bridge is expected to make rail travel more convenient for commuters and visitors, strengthening connections between inter-emirate train services and Dubai's existing public transport network.