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From Etihad Rail to Metro: Dubai’s new 5-minute connection

The 375-metre enclosed walkway is about 'connecting two visions, not just two projects'

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The opening is an important development for Etihad Rail’s Dubai operations, particularly for passengers who rely on public transport.
The opening is an important development for Etihad Rail’s Dubai operations, particularly for passengers who rely on public transport.
etihaf rail/ Instagram

Dubai's new pedestrian bridge linking Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis Station with Dubai Metro's Jumeirah Golf Estates Station opened on Thursday, October 15, giving passengers a direct, air-conditioned connection between the two transport networks.

The 375-metre enclosed walkway allows commuters to transfer between the railway station and the Metro's Red Line in around five minutes on foot, without needing a taxi or a separate road journey.

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Etihad Rail has shared a video demonstrating the connection, showing the walk from the railway station towards the Metro and timing how long it takes to cross the bridge.

Air-conditioned walkway with moving travelators

The bridge is air-conditioned and features moving walkways, or travelators, along its sides to help passengers cover the distance more comfortably, particularly those carrying luggage. Escalators and staircases provide access to the elevated connection.

In the video, a traveller times the walk across the bridge without using the moving walkways. The journey takes around five minutes before reaching Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, which serves Dubai Metro's Red Line.

The video also features a passenger praising the comfort of the connection, highlighting the air conditioning and the ease of transferring between the two stations.

Connecting Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro

The pedestrian bridge provides a link between Etihad Rail's passenger network and Dubai's existing urban rail system, making it easier for travellers to continue their journeys by Metro after arriving in Dubai by train.

The connection brings the two transport networks closer together, offering passengers a more seamless transfer between intercity rail services and the Metro.

As the video puts it, the link is about “connecting two visions, not just two projects”.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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