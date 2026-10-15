The 375-metre enclosed walkway allows commuters to transfer between the railway station and the Metro's Red Line in around five minutes on foot, without needing a taxi or a separate road journey.

Etihad Rail has shared a video demonstrating the connection, showing the walk from the railway station towards the Metro and timing how long it takes to cross the bridge.

As the video puts it, the link is about “connecting two visions, not just two projects”.

The pedestrian bridge provides a link between Etihad Rail's passenger network and Dubai's existing urban rail system, making it easier for travellers to continue their journeys by Metro after arriving in Dubai by train.

The video also features a passenger praising the comfort of the connection, highlighting the air conditioning and the ease of transferring between the two stations.

In the video, a traveller times the walk across the bridge without using the moving walkways. The journey takes around five minutes before reaching Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, which serves Dubai Metro's Red Line.

The bridge is air-conditioned and features moving walkways, or travelators, along its sides to help passengers cover the distance more comfortably, particularly those carrying luggage. Escalators and staircases provide access to the elevated connection.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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