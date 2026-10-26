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Sharjah launches three new bus routes connecting key areas to Etihad Rail station

New routes link Al Madam, Al Sajaa and Sharjah to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority launched three new bus routes linking Al Madam, Al Sajaa and Sharjah to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station
Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority launched three new bus routes linking Al Madam, Al Sajaa and Sharjah to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station
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Dubai: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the launch of three new public bus routes connecting several areas of the emirate to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station, as part of efforts to strengthen integration between different modes of public transport.

The new services aim to improve connectivity and facilitate passenger access to the railway station, supporting the emirate's efforts to develop an integrated and efficient public transport network.

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According to the authority, the three routes are ER1 (Al Madam), ER2 (Al Sajaa) and ER3 (Sharjah), all connecting to Etihad Rail Station in Al Dhaid.

The authority also released the timetable for Route ER2, connecting Al Sajaa Bus Station with Etihad Rail Station in Al Dhaid, with a journey time of approximately 43 minutes.

The published schedule shows 12 daily departures from Al Dhaid station towards Al Sajaa, beginning at 6:40am and continuing until 8:55pm.

The new routes are designed to provide passengers with convenient connections between the emirate's public bus network and Etihad Rail, enhancing accessibility and supporting seamless travel across Sharjah.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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