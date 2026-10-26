New routes link Al Madam, Al Sajaa and Sharjah to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station
Dubai: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the launch of three new public bus routes connecting several areas of the emirate to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station, as part of efforts to strengthen integration between different modes of public transport.
The new services aim to improve connectivity and facilitate passenger access to the railway station, supporting the emirate's efforts to develop an integrated and efficient public transport network.
According to the authority, the three routes are ER1 (Al Madam), ER2 (Al Sajaa) and ER3 (Sharjah), all connecting to Etihad Rail Station in Al Dhaid.
The authority also released the timetable for Route ER2, connecting Al Sajaa Bus Station with Etihad Rail Station in Al Dhaid, with a journey time of approximately 43 minutes.
The published schedule shows 12 daily departures from Al Dhaid station towards Al Sajaa, beginning at 6:40am and continuing until 8:55pm.
The new routes are designed to provide passengers with convenient connections between the emirate's public bus network and Etihad Rail, enhancing accessibility and supporting seamless travel across Sharjah.