Etihad Rail Sharjah: New bus routes to Al Dhaid station, timings revealed

Sharjah RTA unveils new bus routes to Al Dhaid Etihad Rail station
Dubai: Travelling to or from Etihad Rail's Al Dhaid station in Sharjah? The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has published the routes and schedules of three bus services connecting passengers to the railway station.
The services, ER1, ER2 and ER3, link Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station with Al Madam, Al Saja’a and Al Jubail bus stations, respectively, providing passengers with public transport connections to the emirate's rail network.
Al Dhaid is one of the stations on Etihad Rail's passenger network, which began operations on September 30, 2026.
Here are the routes, journey times and departure schedules published by Sharjah RTA.
The ER1 service connects Al Madam Bus Station with Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station, with a journey time of approximately one hour.
Departures from Al Dhaid station:
6.40am, 8.50am, 9.50am, 11.20am
12.30pm, 2.50pm, 3.20pm, 5pm
5.50pm, 8pm, 8.40pm, 10.50pm
The route includes intermediate stops serving areas along the Al Madam–Al Dhaid corridor.
The ER2 service links Al Saja’a Bus Station with Al Dhaid Etihad Rail Station, with a journey time of approximately 43 minutes.
Departures from Al Dhaid station:
6.40am, 7.55am, 9.50am, 10.55am
12.30pm, 1.25pm, 2.40pm, 3.55pm
5.50pm, 6.55pm, 8pm, 8.55pm
Passengers travelling between central Sharjah and Al Dhaid can use the ER3 service, connecting Al Jubail Bus Station with the railway station.
The journey takes approximately one hour and 42 minutes.
Departures from Al Dhaid station:
6.40am
9.50am
12.30pm
2.50pm
5.50pm
8pm
Passengers can find further information on routes and services through Sharjah RTA's official website, srta.gov.ae, or by calling 600 52 52 52.