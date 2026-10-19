Road towards Dubai to be temporarily closed for Etihad Rail work

Dubai-bound road affected as UAE rail service construction advances
As work on the UAE’s national rail service gains steam, a road towards Dubai will be temporarily closed for a short period from tomorrow, October 20, until October 27.
Etihad Rail posted the news on social media, saying that due to the ongoing infrastructure works, the exit from Maliha Road towards Dubai (Emirates Road) will be temporarily closed between midnight and 4am. The road will be affected for one week.
Etihad Rail launched its first trip ferrying passengers on September 29. It took people from Al Yalayis Station (Jumeirah Golf Estates) in Dubai to Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi.
If you are going to the Dubai station via the Metro, a new bridge opened on October 15, allowing travellers to take an air-conditioned path from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station to Al Yalayis Station. For more information on the bridge, click here.
Tickets on the new railway line start at Dh39, but there are special fares for families. Infants who are under two years of age travel free when seated on an accompanying adult’s lap. Kids who are ages 2 to 17 pay 50 per cent of the adult fare. And seniors – or those over 60 – pay 20 per cent.