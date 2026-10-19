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Road towards Dubai to be temporarily closed for Etihad Rail work

Dubai-bound road affected as UAE rail service construction advances

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Excitement fills Al Yalayis Station as passengers arrive for Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey.
Excitement fills Al Yalayis Station as passengers arrive for Etihad Rail’s first Dubai–Abu Dhabi journey.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

As work on the UAE’s national rail service gains steam, a road towards Dubai will be temporarily closed for a short period from tomorrow, October 20, until October 27.

Etihad Rail posted the news on social media, saying that due to the ongoing infrastructure works, the exit from Maliha Road towards Dubai (Emirates Road) will be temporarily closed between midnight and 4am. The road will be affected for one week.

Etihad Rail launched its first trip ferrying passengers on September 29. It took people from Al Yalayis Station (Jumeirah Golf Estates) in Dubai to Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi.

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If you are going to the Dubai station via the Metro, a new bridge opened on October 15, allowing travellers to take an air-conditioned path from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station to Al Yalayis Station. For more information on the bridge, click here.

Tickets on the new railway line start at Dh39, but there are special fares for families. Infants who are under two years of age travel free when seated on an accompanying adult’s lap. Kids who are ages 2 to 17 pay 50 per cent of the adult fare. And seniors – or those over 60 – pay 20 per cent.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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