Waterfront development to span 6.4 million sqm, equivalent to 900 football pitches
Dubai: A Dh100 billion waterfront development is taking shape on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, with plans to accommodate more than 58,000 residents, feature a dedicated underground high-speed Etihad Rail station and establish new road connections that will significantly reduce travel times across the capital.
Known as Marsa Al Saadiyat, the development will span 6.4 million square metres, equivalent to about 900 football pitches, along an eight-kilometre waterfront, including 5.6 kilometres of natural beaches, approximately 140 kilometres of interconnected walking paths and a 46-kilometre cycling track.
The development, for which Aldar is the master developer, is designed to give residents easy access to everyday amenities, with a network of parks, a landscaped central park extending to the waterfront, children’s play areas, community clubs with outdoor swimming pools and sports courts, healthcare facilities and three schools.
Marsa Al Saadiyat will accommodate more than 58,000 residents across private mansions, luxury villas, waterfront apartments and branded residences. Plans also include a residential community set on a 22.5-metre-high hillside, featuring standalone villas overlooking the surrounding landscape.
A scenic walkway will connect the development directly to Saadiyat Cultural District, giving residents easy access to the island’s museums, restaurants and five-star hotels.
The development will also feature a one-kilometre promenade lined with shops and restaurants, a yacht club and two luxury hotels.
A dedicated theatre district will be anchored by Dar al Funoon Abu Dhabi (House of the Arts), a performing arts complex scheduled to open in 2030, with a combined seating capacity of more than 6,000 across its venues. It will host international productions, theatrical performances and artistic events throughout the year.
The development will expand Saadiyat Island’s existing attractions, which include protected natural habitats, a beach ranked among the world’s top 20 and a concentration of major cultural institutions.
These include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and the forthcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.
The island also offers educational facilities from nursery to university level, including New York University Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, the American Community School of Abu Dhabi and Harrow International School Abu Dhabi.
Marsa Al Saadiyat will be connected to Umm Yifeenah Island and Reem Island through a new network of roads and tunnels designed to reduce journey times to central Abu Dhabi.
The development will feature an underground station for Etihad Rail’s high-speed trains, strengthening connections between Abu Dhabi and other emirates and supporting the development of an integrated national transport network.
A new bridge will also connect Marsa Al Saadiyat to another island being developed by Aldar off the coast of Saadiyat Island.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport is also advancing the Mid-Island Parkway project, the Dh2.85 billion first phase of which will connect Saadiyat Island to Umm Yifeenah Island.
Scheduled for completion in 2027, the first phase is expected to reduce journey times from Saadiyat Island to Reem Island and Abu Dhabi’s main island from 25 minutes to just 10 minutes.
The second phase will extend the road network by 14.5 kilometres, connecting Umm Yifeenah Island with Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha Beach and Khalifa City. Journeys along the corridor are expected to take approximately seven minutes.
Once the entire Mid-Island Parkway is operational, motorists are expected to be able to travel between Saadiyat Island and Zayed City in less than 15 minutes.