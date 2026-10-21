Getting to Yas Island could become easier under new Etihad Rail deal

New partnership offers passengers a more convenient way to reach major attractions
Dubai: Getting to Yas Island could become easier for residents and visitors under a new partnership between Miral and Etihad Rail, which aims to improve transport connections between Abu Dhabi’s railway network and the popular leisure destination.
The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding to connect Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with Yas Island’s Yas Express shuttle network, helping passengers continue their journeys more conveniently.
Under the proposed arrangement, passengers arriving at the station will be able to access the free Yas Express shuttle service to reach key attractions on Yas Island, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld.
The partnership has been intended to make travel between the national railway network and Yas Island easier by improving first- and last-mile connectivity.
According to Lisa Goswell, senior vice president of sales at Miral Destinations, improving travel to and around Yas Island remained a priority as the destination continued to welcome guests from across the UAE and beyond.
“Our collaboration with Etihad Rail represents an important step towards creating a more integrated journey, connecting rail travel with the Yas Express network to enhance accessibility and convenience for our guests,” stated Goswell.
“Together, we are helping to advance the UAE’s vision for smarter, more sustainable mobility while supporting the continued growth of the tourism sector.”
On the other hand, Adhraa Almansoori, executive director of commercial and support at Etihad Rail Mobility, has noted that the partnership supports the UAE leadership’s vision of a more connected and integrated transport system.
“Through our partnership with Miral, passengers arriving at Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed City Station will have a direct connection to Yas Island and its diverse range of attractions and experiences,” said Almansoori.
“Partnerships such as this enable us to strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity and make it easier for people to combine rail with other transport options as part of one seamless journey.”
Beyond the planned shuttle connection, Miral and Etihad Rail will also explore opportunities to improve digital connectivity between their transport systems.
The aim has been to create a more integrated journey, from travelling on the national railway network to arriving at Yas Island.
The agreement has formed part of a longer-term strategic partnership, with both organisations exploring further opportunities to improve mobility, support, sustainable travel choices and strengthen access to tourism destinations across the UAE.
For people planning a visit to Yas Island, the partnership could provide a more convenient way to combine train travel with onward transport to the island’s attractions.
By linking Etihad Rail with the Yas Express shuttle network, the initiative eyes to improve access to some of Abu Dhabi’s most popular entertainment destinations while supporting the emirate’s wider tourism ambitions.