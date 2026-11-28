Etihad Rail shares video showcasing new journeys to Liwa and Madinat Zayed
Planning a getaway this National Day or New Year? Etihad Rail is opening up more of the UAE for residents to explore, with new connections bringing Al Dhafra’s desert landscapes, historic forts and cultural attractions within easier reach.
The railway operator has shared a video showcasing its expanding passenger network, from the mountains of Fujairah to the sweeping dunes of Liwa, as its new Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations prepare to welcome passengers on November 30.
The Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations were officially inaugurated on November 27, following the completion of construction works. Both stations are ready to begin passenger operations on November 30, ahead of the UAE National Day celebrations.
The video takes viewers on a journey across the UAE, highlighting the country's diverse landscapes – from the mountains of Fujairah to the sweeping sand dunes of Al Dhafra. It also showcases the region's cultural heritage, palm groves, historic forts and the towering dunes around Tal Moreeb.
With the addition of Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations, passengers will have new rail connections to the western region of Abu Dhabi, bringing destinations closer to residents and visitors.
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The new stations will offer the following journey times from Abu Dhabi:
Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed: Approximately 55 minutes
Abu Dhabi to Liwa: Approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes
Both stations will begin passenger operations on November 30, 2026, after being completed ahead of their originally scheduled opening date.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the stations on November 27, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail.
During the inauguration, the two officials travelled by train from Madinat Zayed Station to Liwa Station and reviewed the facilities and operational preparations.
Etihad Rail will operate additional services to Liwa during the upcoming Liwa International Festival 2027, giving visitors another travel option during the event.
The festival will run from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027. The additional train services will operate from December 9, 2026, to January 3, 2027.
Passengers can expect:
Eight trips daily to and from Liwa Station
Four outbound services and four return trips each day
Sheikh Hamdan also approved the train schedule for the festival.
The opening of Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations marks another stage in the expansion of Etihad Rail's passenger network.
The network's rollout has taken place in stages:
June 30, 2026: Initial passenger operations began between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
September 30, 2026: Passenger services were officially launched, with Dubai and Al Dhaid joining the network.
November 30, 2026: Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations are scheduled to open.
With the two new stations, Etihad Rail will serve six passenger stations. The remaining stations in Al Dhafra Region are expected to open in early January 2027.
The expansion is expected to improve access to the region's historical, cultural and tourism attractions, while supporting local businesses and tourism.
With Liwa and Madinat Zayed joining the passenger network, exploring more of the UAE by train is set to become easier. From Al Dhafra’s historic forts and palm groves to the towering dunes of Liwa, residents and visitors will have more destinations to discover. Additional services during the Liwa International Festival will offer another way to experience the region's winter attractions.
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