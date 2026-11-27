Here's where to catch fireworks, drone shows and laser displays across the UAE
The UAE turns 55 this year, and it is celebrating the way it usually does: by looking up. Between December 1 to 5, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are putting on fireworks, laser shows, a 1,600-drone display and a few projection shows for good measure. Most of it is free, so the only real cost is deciding where to stand. Here is your game plan.
Dubai Festival City: The early-evening opener
If you like to be home before the late shows end, Festival City has your answer, with free fireworks on both nights. Stay for the music, too. Balqees performs on December 1 and Mohammed Al Shehhi on 2 December, both at 9 PM. Registration is required, so sign up before you turn up.
When: December 1 and 2
Where: Dubai Festival City
Timings: 8:55 PM
Fireworks visible: Yes, from the Festival City waterfront, and the fireworks cost nothing.
Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba
Most displays are one-night wonders. This Abu Dhabi festival is the exception, with fireworks and cultural celebrations running across five days. Entry is paid, but it is the only one here that gives you five chances to catch the show, so no excuses if you miss the first night.
When: December 1 to 5
Where: Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi
Timings: 10 PM
Fireworks visible: Yes, from the festival grounds, with a paid entry ticket.
Hatta: the escape from the city
Fancy fireworks without the skyline? Hatta is staging free fireworks on December 2, and the same day brings a free candlelight concert at the Hatta Wadi Hub. Outdoor activities and family entertainment carry on there across December 2 and 3, so it works as a whole outing and not only one show.
When: December 2
Where: Hatta (fireworks at the Hatta Sign; festival and concert at Hatta Wadi Hub)
Timings: 8:00 PM (fireworks); 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Wadi Hub festival)
Fireworks visible: Yes, in Hatta, and viewing is free.
Riverland Dubai: Two shows for the price of one
Can't choose between fireworks and lasers? Riverland gives you both. The laser show has a fixed slot of 9:30 PM, though no one has said when the fireworks go off, so plan to arrive early and soak it all in.
When: December 2 and 3
Where: Riverland Dubai
Timings: Laser show at 9:30 PM
Fireworks and lasers visible: Yes, at Riverland Dubai.
Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: the big one
This is the show the National Day programme is built around. 1,600 drones will spell out the night sky above the Bluewaters and JBR waterfront, and you can watch for free. There are two shows each evening, so you get a second chance if you get stuck in traffic.
When: December 2 and 3
Where: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR
Timings: 8 PM and 10 PM
Drone show visible: Yes, from the Bluewaters and JBR waterfront, and it costs nothing.
Global Village: Drones plus a night out
Here the drones come with a side order of culture. Global Village is pairing its drone shows with cultural performances, and the whole thing costs Dh 30 to get in.
When: December 2 and 3
Where: Global Village, Dubai
Timings: 8 PM
Drone shows visible: Yes, from inside Global Village
Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain: the Downtown classic
Not fireworks, not drones, but still worth a look. The Burj Khalifa runs projection shows every hour, and the Dubai Fountain adds UAE flag displays all evening. It is easy to catch a few while you decide where to go next, and none of it costs a dirham.
When: December 1 to 3
Where: Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, Downtown Dubai
Timings: Burj Khalifa projections hourly from 6:45 PM; Dubai Fountain flag displays 5:30 PM to 11 PM
Projections visible: Yes, from Downtown Dubai, and both are free.
Festival Bay
Festival Bay's free projection show outlasts the Burj Khalifa's by a day, so it is a good fallback if your plans slip.
When: 1 to 4 December
Where: Festival Bay, Dubai
Timings: 8 PM
Projection show visible: Yes, at Festival Bay, and it is free.
However you plan it, National Day in the UAE is built for a good night out. Pick your spot, bring the family or a few friends, and make sure your phone has enough battery for the photos. Whether you end up under 1,600 drones at JBR, in the hills of Hatta for the fireworks, or watching lasers light up Riverland, the sky is going to put on a show. So get out there, look up, and have fun.