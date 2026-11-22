Families and fishermen join maritime celebration of UAE unity and national pride
Dubai: Boats adorned with UAE flags sailed through the waters off Kalba in a colourful maritime parade celebrating the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad, bringing together fishermen, families and residents in a display of national pride and unity.
The parade, organised by the Kalba Fishermen's Association in cooperation with local fishermen, set off from Khor Kalba Port in the presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba.
The celebration brought together people of all ages, including children, families and elderly residents, as boats carrying the UAE's national colours transformed the waterfront into a scene of patriotic festivities.
Ali Salem bin Haider, Chairman of the Kalba Fishermen's Cooperative Association, said the event reflects the spirit of unity and the strong bonds connecting members of the community.
He said the maritime procession provided an opportunity for residents and fishermen to express their love for the UAE and pride in its national identity while celebrating the country's achievements.
The parade also highlighted Kalba's longstanding maritime heritage, bringing together the city's fishing traditions and the celebrations marking the UAE's founding.
Bin Haider praised the cooperation of participating institutions and the efforts of fishermen and organisers who helped ensure the event's success.
He said the strong community participation demonstrated the importance of national occasions in strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing a shared sense of belonging.
The celebration formed part of Kalba's activities marking the 55th Eid Al Etihad, with the maritime parade providing a distinctive tribute to the UAE's unity, heritage and national identity.