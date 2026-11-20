Check out your menu options for the upcoming National Day break
UAE is food central. With it's appeal to people the world over, it's become a hub of cuisine, where you can get everything from street food from India to delicate pastries from France. As we slip into celebration mode - we are only weeks away from Eid Al Etihad, or UAE’s National Day on Dec 2 - we find food deals that pay tribute to the nation without compromising on that yummy quality.
Here's a look at what's special on National Day menus across the UAE:
Award-winning Emirati Chef Meera Alnaqbi and Emirati restaurant ANA unite this year for a special spread rich in tradition but not bound by it. There are contemporary twists, but with nostalgia-evoking flavours. Think Fluffy Chebab Pancakes, Sourdough Bruschetta with Caramelised Rutab, Braised Lamb Shank with Bzar and Date Molasses, and Rose and Pistachio Firni Brûlée. Besides, from Dec 1 to 3, there’s live Al Talli and Khoos weaving demonstrations from 2pm to 9pm and free Louqemat.
Price: From Dh55
When: Menu available from Nov 26
Where: Dubai Mall and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi
This MICHELIN-featured restaurant is sharing its dim sum for UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad. For one day only, it’s calling guests to try it’s entire dim sum collection, for Dh55 per dish.
Price: From Dh55
When: Dec 2
Where: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection
Get the low-down on the relatives over a cup or two of masala chai and a sharing dessert platter. Afterwards, you can have a look at (read take selfies by) the views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain.
Price: Dh70
When: Dec 1-3, noon-11pm
Where: The Dubai Mall
This is a seriously Indian salute to the UAE; bun maska with the colours of the nation. Bun maska, or hot warm bread slathered with cream, is comfort food, and it’s gotten an Emirati update. You’ll find a soft date-infused bun delicately scented with cardamom and saffron and served with four spreads: pistachio cream, strawberry jam, qishta and black sesame honey. Another classic is born.
Price: Dh14
When: Dec 1-2, 8am – 11.45pm
Where: Al Nahda 2, Dubai
For a happy and hearty meal where you’ll get plates that look good and taste possibly better, check out the National Day menu, aptly dubbed UAE@55, at this bistro. The day-long menu includes a two-course meal and a welcome drink for – you guessed it – Dh55.
Price: Dh55
When: Dec 2, 12.30pm-10pm
Where: Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
Sip on this – a limited-edition drink made especially for the occasion of UAE's National Day. It’s called Union Cloud Matcha and comes with themed stickers.
Price: A la carte
When: Dec 1-7
Where: The Dubai Mall, Jumeirah, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Al Zahia
Have you even experienced a culture if you haven’t partaken in its traditional food? This year, Sevilla is working to save you from just such a travesty. Why it’s serving up a selection of Emirati, Arabic and international cuisine. There are live cooking stations, and seating includes the outdoors. Lunch just got sorted.
Price: Dh245 (adult); 50 per cent off for kids 5-12; free for kids under 5
When: Dec 2, 1pm-4pm
Where: Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi
Brunch, but Dubai style with festive food and laughter. There’s also an Arabic Calligraphy Workshop that’s supposed to give your kid ideas.
Price: Dh79 (adult); Dh40 (kid)
When: Dec 2-4, 1pm-4pm
Where: Novotel Dubai Gold District