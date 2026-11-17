Emaar announces a new live production set to transform Downtown Dubai's famous countdown
Dubai: Cirque du Soleil will be part of Dubai's New Year's Eve celebrations for the first time, as Emaar announces a collaboration with the internationally recognised live entertainment company for its NYE 2027 celebrations in Downtown Dubai.
The special performance will take place on December 31, 2026, with Cirque du Soleil artists becoming part of the countdown itself through a live production unfolding across Downtown Dubai.
The show will feature Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the city's skyline as its backdrop, bringing a new element to the annual celebrations watched by hundreds of millions around the world.
Alongside the Cirque du Soleil performance, Emaar has announced that this year's fireworks display will feature enhanced technology and design.
The upgraded display will build on the signature fireworks show that has become a central part of Downtown Dubai's annual New Year's Eve countdown.
Rather than being a separate addition to the fireworks, the Cirque du Soleil performance will be integrated into a single live production designed for the celebrations.
Burj Park will once again host a dedicated premium ticketed experience for visitors attending the New Year's Eve celebrations.
The experience will complement the main show, offering its own entertainment and atmosphere for guests who want to celebrate from within Downtown Dubai.
According to Emaar, demand for the Burj Park experience has grown every year.
Ticket release dates, categories and booking details have not yet been announced. Emaar said these details will be shared soon through its official channels.
The developer also indicated that demand for tickets is expected to be high, encouraging visitors interested in attending to make their decisions early once bookings open.
Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: “Dubai’s ambition has always been to move forward and create experiences that capture the world’s imagination. Emaar NYE 2027 carries that spirit, bringing together the scale of Downtown Dubai, enhanced fireworks and the extraordinary artistry of Cirque du Soleil. We want everyone celebrating with us to feel the energy, confidence and possibility that define this city as we welcome a new year.”
For more than a decade, Downtown Dubai has been a major destination for New Year's Eve celebrations, attracting visitors from around the world and audiences numbering in the hundreds of millions watching the countdown.