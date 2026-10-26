Dubai Fountain gets a new look as striking water features take shape

Dubai Fountain gets a makeover as new water features take shape in Downtown Dubai
Dubai: The iconic Dubai Fountain is getting a new look, with towering silver structures and cascading water features appearing at the popular Downtown Dubai attraction.
Recent videos circulating on social media show several tall, reflective installations rising from Burj Lake, between Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The metallic structures feature curved, petal-like sections that release streams of water into the lake below.
The reflective structures, which appear to have a sculptural design, create a striking visual effect against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.
However, work on the installations is still under way. The videos show workers in the water and equipment being used around the structures as finishing touches continue.
While the Dubai Fountain's regular shows are continuing, a small section of the waterfront has been cordoned off for the ongoing work.
The new installations come as the Dubai Fountain undergoes a wider programme of upgrades announced by developer Emaar.
The attraction reopened on October 2025, following a five-month closure for extensive renovation work. The first phase included new tiling, waterproofing and painting to improve the fountain's appearance and long-term reliability.
Emaar had also announced a second phase of enhancements for 2026, promising innovative features and improvements to the overall visitor experience. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed whether the silver installations are part of that phase, who designed them or when the work will be completed.
Developed by Emaar and designed by California-based WET Design, the company behind the famous Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, the Dubai Fountain first opened in 2009.
The Dubai Fountain is one of emirate's best-known attractions, featuring choreographed performances that combine water, music and lighting.
Its powerful jets can send water approximately 140 metres into the air, with performances set to Arabic and international music.
According to Emaar's published schedule, evening shows run every 30 minutes from 6pm to 11pm, with additional afternoon performances.
For now, visitors can catch the fountain's familiar performances while the new waterfront installations continue to take shape.