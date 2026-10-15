But he accepts that this comes at a cost. “Our sales go down. That’s okay. Let it be,” he said, noting that Emaar has grown 40 to 50 per cent a year for the past five years and can absorb one slow year. Alabbar said the rule works only if the product justifies its price. “It’s not just, I don’t give discounts, just for the sake of not giving a discount,” he said, pointing to the company's focus on quality, location, service and value instead of just a price tag.