How Karim El Gendy's early experiences shaped his entrepreneurial journey

Karim El Gendy’s career began with a monthly salary of just Dh2,000 and a determination to build something of his own. Today, as Co-founder and CEO of Royal Trust Solutions, he draws on years of experience building and scaling businesses in the UAE. We sat down with El Gendy to learn more about the decisions, challenges and lessons that shaped his approach to entrepreneurship, leadership and success.

You started your entrepreneurial journey with just Dh2,000. What gave you the confidence to take that first step?

My journey began in 2013, when I moved from Egypt to Dubai and started working as a diving instructor on a salary of Dh2,000 per month. Within my first few months, I developed a new strategy for the diving centre that increased its revenue. I was promoted to diving centre manager, and my salary rose to Dh7,500.

I had a clear vision for expansion, but the owner was satisfied with operating only one branch. Because I was involved in almost every part of the business, I began to understand how the entire operation worked. That experience opened my eyes and made me ask myself: “If I can build and manage this for someone else, why can’t I build something of my own?”

I later joined a marine services company with several branches in Dubai, but eventually found myself in a similar position — taking responsibility for almost every aspect of the business while still feeling limited in pursuing my vision for growth.

When I finally decided to establish my own company in 2015, I had no savings and had to take out a bank loan of Dh180,000. What gave me confidence was not money; it was the practical experience I had gained, a clear idea that I strongly believed in, and the conviction that if I gave it everything I had, it could succeed. Over the following years, that idea grew into a business with several branches across the UAE with amazing business partners, where hundreds of colleagues and employees became part of the journey.

From Dh2,000 to leading multiple companies today, which decisions proved most transformative in your journey?

Several decisions proved transformative in my journey. The first was leaving the security of employment and taking a calculated risk by borrowing Dh180,000 to establish my first company. I had carefully assessed the opportunity and understood the risks, but as with any business, there were no guarantees. It was a difficult decision because I had no savings or financial safety net. However, I trusted the experience I had gained, the business model I had developed and my ability to execute it.

The second transformative decision came as the company grew: choosing the right business partners and surrounding myself with capable people. I learned that one person may start an idea, but building a successful organisation requires strong partners, a talented team, shared values and mutual trust. I was fortunate to work alongside excellent partners and hundreds of colleagues who contributed to our journey.

More recently, another transformative decision was finding the courage to begin again and move into a new chapter focused on investment, acquisitions, hospitality and business development. For me, growth is not only about making one company bigger; it is also about applying everything I have learned to create something new.

⁠What were the biggest setbacks you faced while building your success, and what did they teach you?

I have never given up, and that has been one of the most important principles throughout my journey. The biggest setbacks were not single events, but different challenges that emerged at each stage of growth.

In the early years, the greatest pressure was financial. I had started the business with a loan and no financial safety net, so every decision mattered. That period taught me to manage cash flow carefully, control costs and never confuse revenue with profit.

Later, as the business expanded, the challenges changed. Rapid growth sometimes exposed weaknesses in our systems, communication and recruitment. I learned that what works for one branch does not necessarily work for several, and that a company cannot grow sustainably unless its structure and people develop alongside it.

I also made decisions that did not produce the results I expected, but I do not consider them failures. I see them as lessons that helped me grow through experience. Setbacks taught me to take responsibility, correct mistakes quickly and continue moving forward.

Most importantly, I learned that resilience is not simply about surviving difficult periods; it is about emerging from them wiser, more disciplined and better prepared. Difficulties may force me to change my approach, but giving up has never been an option.

⁠How has Dubai shaped your entrepreneurial journey and your approach to building businesses?

Dubai has shaped both who I am and how I approach business. I was born here, and when I returned in 2013 to build my career, the city gave me the opportunity to start again with very limited resources. Dubai did not promise me success, but it created an environment where ambition, hard work and good ideas could become something real.

I remain deeply grateful to the UAE and its visionary leadership for creating a country where people from different backgrounds can pursue their ambitions and build a future. Whatever I have achieved began with the opportunity Dubai gave me, and I will always carry that gratitude into every business and new chapter I build.

What does success mean to you today, and what advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs starting with limited resources?

Today, success means more to me than financial achievement. It means having the freedom to choose what I build, creating something meaningful, providing opportunities for others and continuing to grow as a person. It also means having the courage to begin again, even after achieving something significant, because I believe success is not a final destination — it is an ongoing journey.

My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: start with what you have and do not wait for the perfect moment, because it may never come. You do not need to have everything figured out before taking the first step, but you must understand your idea, calculate the risks and be prepared to give it your full commitment.

Limited financial resources do not necessarily mean limited potential. Experience, discipline, consistency and the willingness to learn can sometimes be more valuable than capital. Start small, listen to your customers, manage your cash carefully and improve every day.

There will be difficult moments and decisions that do not work as expected. Learn from them, adjust your approach and keep moving forward. You may not control every challenge you face, but you can always control whether you give up, and giving up should never be an option.