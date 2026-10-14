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Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel 'coming soon', teases Mohamed Alabbar

Emaar founder shares first glimpse of development as Dubai Mall expansion progresses

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Video grab of depicted Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel
Video grab of depicted Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel

Dubai: Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar has shared a preview of a development called Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel, signalling that another project is on the way in the Downtown Dubai shopping district.

In a post on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday, Alabbar shared a short video with the caption: "Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel — coming soon."

The accompanying footage shows a computer-generated visualisation of a plaza-style development, featuring pedestrian areas, illuminated architectural elements and the Burj Khalifa in the background.

While Alabbar did not disclose the project's investment value or the exact opening date, the post comes as Emaar continues work on expanding Dubai Mall and developing another major shopping destination at Dubai Creek Harbour.

Dubai Mall's Dh1.5b expansion

Emaar announced a Dh1.5 billion expansion of Dubai Mall in mid-2024, initially outlining plans to add 240 luxury retail and dining outlets.

The developer subsequently provided further details of The District, an expansion featuring 279 outlets, comprising 198 retail stores and 81 food and beverage establishments.

Emaar's investor updates also outlined an expansion towards Grand Drive, covering 440,000 square feet of gross leasable area, with completion targeted for the second half of 2028.

The company has not confirmed whether Alabbar's latest preview of Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel forms part of this expansion or represents a separate development.

Dubai Square completion by 2028

Emaar is also developing Dubai Square at Dubai Creek Harbour, another major addition to the emirate's retail and entertainment sector.

In December last year, the developer announced that the project would feature 2.6 million square metres of mixed-use space, including retail, hospitality and commercial facilities.

Construction was already under way at the time of the announcement, with completion targeted within three years.

Dubai Square forms part of the wider Dh180 billion Dubai Creek Harbour development and is designed to combine shopping, dining and entertainment with an advanced transport network that will allow electric vehicles to move through designated sections of the mall.

More shopping destinations

Beyond Emaar's developments, Dubai Retail, part of Dubai Holding Asset Management, has announced Skylight Mall on Al Khail Road. Scheduled to open in 2027, the project will feature more than 360 stores across 1.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The mall is expected to serve surrounding residential communities, including Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Islands and The Springs.

For Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel, Alabbar's latest social media post provides the project's name and a visual preview. Further details about its size, facilities, construction schedule and opening date have yet to be announced.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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