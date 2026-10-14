Dubai: Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar has shared a preview of a development called Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel, signalling that another project is on the way in the Downtown Dubai shopping district.

While Alabbar did not disclose the project's investment value or the exact opening date, the post comes as Emaar continues work on expanding Dubai Mall and developing another major shopping destination at Dubai Creek Harbour.

Dubai Square forms part of the wider Dh180 billion Dubai Creek Harbour development and is designed to combine shopping, dining and entertainment with an advanced transport network that will allow electric vehicles to move through designated sections of the mall.

Construction was already under way at the time of the announcement, with completion targeted within three years.

For Dubai Mall Plaza and Hotel, Alabbar's latest social media post provides the project's name and a visual preview. Further details about its size, facilities, construction schedule and opening date have yet to be announced.

Beyond Emaar's developments, Dubai Retail, part of Dubai Holding Asset Management, has announced Skylight Mall on Al Khail Road. Scheduled to open in 2027, the project will feature more than 360 stores across 1.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.