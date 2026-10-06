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Dubai unveils Skylight Mall: Over 360 stores coming to Al Khail Road in 2027

Dubai Retail expands with Skylight Mall, a 1.3m sq ft destination by 2027

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai unveils Skylight Mall, a new retail destination on Al Khail Road set to open in 2027.
Dubai unveils Skylight Mall, a new retail destination on Al Khail Road set to open in 2027.

Dubai Retail, part of Dubai Holding Asset Management, has unveiled Skylight Mall, a new super-regional shopping and lifestyle destination set to open on Al Khail Road in 2027.

The mall will add to Dubai Retail’s portfolio of 58 malls and lifestyle destinations across the emirate and bring retail, dining, entertainment and everyday services together under one roof.

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360+ stores planned

Skylight Mall will span 1.3 million sq ft of gross leasable area (GLA) and feature more than 360 stores.

The destination will include a mix of retail, dining and entertainment brands, with further details on individual tenants and attractions expected to be announced later.

Key facts:

  • Opening: 2027

  • Location: Al Khail Road, Dubai

  • Size: 1.3 million sq ft GLA

  • Stores: More than 360

  • Portfolio: Dubai Retail’s 58th mall and lifestyle destination

Skylight Mall location: What to know

The mall will be located along Al Khail Road, serving residents of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Jumeirah Islands, The Springs and nearby communities.

Its location will also provide access for visitors travelling from other parts of Dubai.

A new Dubai shopping destination

The mall will cover 1.3 million sq ft of gross leasable area, with interconnected spaces for shopping, dining and entertainment.

The development will feature expansive interiors and open areas, according to Dubai Retail.

Dubai Retail’s 58 destinations

With Skylight Mall, Dubai Retail’s portfolio will reach 58 malls and lifestyle destinations across the emirate.

Its portfolio includes Palm Jumeirah Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and The Outlet Village, as well as Bluewaters, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Palm West Beach.

Related Topics:
Dubai

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