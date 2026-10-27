Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Umm Suqeim bridge, delays on Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed roads

Drivers urged to check live maps as traffic builds on key Dubai routes
Dubai: Motorists heading to work on Tuesday morning are facing slow traffic on several major roads, with an accident on the Umm Suqeim Street bridge adding to the delays.
Dubai Police reported on X that an accident is obstructing traffic on the Umm Suqeim Street bridge for vehicles coming from Al Khail Street towards Al Barsha South, and urged motorists to exercise caution.
Live traffic maps are showing traffic crawling on Al Khail Road from Al Quoz towards Business Bay, with several incidents along the stretch. Vehicles are also moving slowly on Ras Al Khor Road between Dubai Design District and Nadd Al Hamar.
On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, motorists are experiencing delays near Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Sports City and Dubai South. Traffic is also building from Mirdif towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, while vehicles heading towards Sharjah on Al Ittihad Road are slowing down near Al Nahda and Al Mamzar.
Congestion is building on Umm Suqeim Street near Al Barsha South and Circle Mall. Inner city roads in Oud Metha, Al Karama and Al Qusais are also getting heavy, as is Airport Road near Al Garhoud.
However, traffic is moving freely on Emirates Road and parts of Dubai-Al Ain Road.
Motorists are advised to check live traffic maps before setting out, use alternative routes where possible and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. They should also avoid slowing down to look at accidents, as this adds to delays, and keep following updates from Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).