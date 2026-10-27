Rain and dust storms to hit parts of UAE as convective clouds stir up unsettled weather
Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with strong winds raising dust and temperatures reaching 40°C in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds developing over northern, eastern and southern areas, bringing a chance of rainfall.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h in inland areas and 40 km/h in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 40°C inland, 33°C and 37°C in coastal areas and islands, and 26°C and 32°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Rain forecast to continue
The NCM said unsettled weather conditions could persist through Saturday, with further chances of rainfall in different parts of the country.
On Wednesday, convective clouds could develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing rain, while winds may reach 50 km/h and cause blowing dust.
Rainfall is also possible in eastern and southern areas on Thursday, with winds reaching 45 km/h.
On Friday, rain-bearing clouds are expected mainly over eastern areas, while Saturday could see further rainfall in eastern and northern regions.
Humid conditions are forecast overnight throughout much of the period, with mist or fog possible in some coastal and inland areas, particularly in western regions.
The NCM attributed the weather conditions to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.