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UAE weather: Rain forecast in several areas with temperatures hitting 40°C

Rain and dust storms to hit parts of UAE as convective clouds stir up unsettled weather

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain forecast in northern, eastern and western regions with temperatures hitting 40°C. Rainfall is accompanied by dusty winds and fog with cooler conditions expected over the weekend.
Rain forecast in northern, eastern and western regions with temperatures hitting 40°C. Rainfall is accompanied by dusty winds and fog with cooler conditions expected over the weekend.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, with strong winds raising dust and temperatures reaching 40°C in some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds developing over northern, eastern and southern areas, bringing a chance of rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h in inland areas and 40 km/h in mountainous regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35°C and 40°C inland, 33°C and 37°C in coastal areas and islands, and 26°C and 32°C in mountainous regions.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Rain forecast to continue

The NCM said unsettled weather conditions could persist through Saturday, with further chances of rainfall in different parts of the country.

On Wednesday, convective clouds could develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing rain, while winds may reach 50 km/h and cause blowing dust.

Rainfall is also possible in eastern and southern areas on Thursday, with winds reaching 45 km/h.

On Friday, rain-bearing clouds are expected mainly over eastern areas, while Saturday could see further rainfall in eastern and northern regions.

Humid conditions are forecast overnight throughout much of the period, with mist or fog possible in some coastal and inland areas, particularly in western regions.

The NCM attributed the weather conditions to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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