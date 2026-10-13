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UAE weather: More rain forecast as temperatures climb to 43°C

NCM forecasts showers in eastern and western areas, with winds reaching 40km/h

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Convective clouds may bring more rain to UAE's eastern and western areas as temperatures peak at 43°C, raising the possibility of mist formation.
Convective clouds may bring more rain to UAE's eastern and western areas as temperatures peak at 43°C, raising the possibility of mist formation.
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Dubai: Dubai: More rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the country, with temperatures reaching 43°C and winds stirring up dust in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern and western regions during the afternoon, bringing the possibility of rainfall.

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The unsettled weather is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times with cloud activity and potentially causing blowing dust. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching 40km/h in inland and mountainous areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 39°C and 43°C in inland regions, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 35°C to 40°C. Mountainous areas will experience relatively cooler conditions, with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 33°C.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, particularly in western areas, raising the possibility of mist formation. The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will remain slight.

More rain in coming days

The NCM said Wednesday would bring another chance of rainfall as convective clouds develop over eastern and western areas during the afternoon.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with clouds forming over southern regions during the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing further showers. Winds could reach 40km/h on both days, causing blowing dust in some areas.

By Friday and Saturday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern areas and a possibility of convective activity.

Humidity is forecast to remain high overnight and during the early morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.

Winds are expected to ease slightly towards the weekend, reaching a maximum of 30km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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