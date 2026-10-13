NCM forecasts showers in eastern and western areas, with winds reaching 40km/h
Dubai: Dubai: More rain is expected across parts of the UAE on Tuesday, as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the country, with temperatures reaching 43°C and winds stirring up dust in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern and western regions during the afternoon, bringing the possibility of rainfall.
The unsettled weather is being driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times with cloud activity and potentially causing blowing dust. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching 40km/h in inland and mountainous areas.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 39°C and 43°C in inland regions, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 35°C to 40°C. Mountainous areas will experience relatively cooler conditions, with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 33°C.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning, particularly in western areas, raising the possibility of mist formation. The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
The NCM said Wednesday would bring another chance of rainfall as convective clouds develop over eastern and western areas during the afternoon.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with clouds forming over southern regions during the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing further showers. Winds could reach 40km/h on both days, causing blowing dust in some areas.
By Friday and Saturday, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and southern areas and a possibility of convective activity.
Humidity is forecast to remain high overnight and during the early morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Winds are expected to ease slightly towards the weekend, reaching a maximum of 30km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.