Convective clouds may bring rain on Tuesday as winds raise dust in some areas
Dubai: Rain could fall over parts of the UAE on Tuesday as convective clouds develop across eastern and southern areas, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 44°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to form by the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall to eastern and southern parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate but could freshen at times, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures will range between 38°C and 44°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 36°C to 41°C. Mountain temperatures are expected to peak at 33°C.
Winds could reach 40kph in inland and mountainous areas and 35kph along the coast and islands. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
On Wednesday, further convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, while temperatures are forecast to rise. Fog or mist will again be possible overnight and into Thursday morning.
From Thursday through Saturday, conditions will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon.
Humid conditions will persist overnight throughout the period, maintaining the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas during the early morning. Winds will generally remain light to moderate, reaching 30kph at times.
The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the forecast period.