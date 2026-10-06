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UAE weather forecast: Rain possible in eastern and southern areas as temperatures hit 44°C

Convective clouds may bring rain on Tuesday as winds raise dust in some areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Convective clouds may bring rain to UAE's eastern and southern areas as temperatures peak at 44°C. Humidity increases overnight with fog risk.
Convective clouds may bring rain to UAE's eastern and southern areas as temperatures peak at 44°C. Humidity increases overnight with fog risk.
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Dubai: Rain could fall over parts of the UAE on Tuesday as convective clouds develop across eastern and southern areas, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 44°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds likely to form by the afternoon and potentially bring rainfall to eastern and southern parts of the country. Winds will be light to moderate but could freshen at times, causing blowing dust.

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Temperatures will range between 38°C and 44°C in inland areas, while coastal areas and islands will record highs of 36°C to 41°C. Mountain temperatures are expected to peak at 33°C.

Winds could reach 40kph in inland and mountainous areas and 35kph along the coast and islands. Humidity will increase overnight and into Wednesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.

On Wednesday, further convective clouds could develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon, while temperatures are forecast to rise. Fog or mist will again be possible overnight and into Thursday morning.

From Thursday through Saturday, conditions will remain generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon.

Humid conditions will persist overnight throughout the period, maintaining the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas during the early morning. Winds will generally remain light to moderate, reaching 30kph at times.

The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman throughout the forecast period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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