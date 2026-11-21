Temperatures could reach 33°C inland, with overnight lows of 11°C in the mountains
Dubai: The UAE can expect partly cloudy skies and humid conditions on Saturday, November 21, with fog or mist possible overnight and a chance of rain in some northern and eastern areas on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Saturday's weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times across northern and eastern parts of the country.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 33°C in inland areas, while coastal regions and islands will record highs of between 27°C and 32°C. Mountainous areas will be cooler, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 23°C.
Overnight temperatures could fall to 14°C in some inland areas and as low as 11°C in the mountains.
Humidity is expected to rise overnight and into Sunday morning, bringing a possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent inland and 85 per cent along the coast.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the northwest to southwest at 10 to 25km/h and reaching 35km/h at times.
Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday, November 22, with generally fair to partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud cover over islands and some coastal and eastern areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning, raising the possibility of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Northwesterly winds will gradually shift southeasterly, blowing at 10 to 25km/h and reaching 35km/h at times. Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
A change in weather conditions is expected on Monday, November 23, when clouds could bring rainfall to parts of the northern and eastern UAE.
The NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times, with a possibility of rain in some areas.
Humidity will also increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some western parts of the country.
Northeasterly to southeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h.
On Tuesday, November 24, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over some eastern and northern areas.
Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Wednesday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Similar weather is forecast for Wednesday, November 25, with occasional cloud cover over islands and coastal regions.
Humidity will remain elevated overnight, potentially leading to further fog or mist formation on Thursday morning.
Winds on both days will generally range from 10 to 20km/h, reaching 30km/h at times, while seas are expected to remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.