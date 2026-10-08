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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to hit 47°C as rain and fog expected

Convective clouds may bring rain after weekend, with fog or mist possible through Tuesday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Humidity will increase on Thursday night and Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35km/h inland and over mountainous areas.
Humidity will increase on Thursday night and Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35km/h inland and over mountainous areas.
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Dubai: Temperatures could reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday, while convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and western areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Inland temperatures are forecast to reach between 41°C and 47°C, while coastal areas and islands could record highs of 37°C to 43°C.

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Humidity will increase on Thursday night and Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35km/h inland and over mountainous areas.

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Friday, with clouds appearing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Fog or mist could again form overnight and on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, clouds over eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon, while similar conditions are expected over eastern and southern areas on Sunday. Fog or mist will remain possible during the early morning hours.

The chance of rain increases on Monday, when convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and may be accompanied by rainfall. Winds could also strengthen to 35km/h.

The UAE is currently affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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