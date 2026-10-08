Convective clouds may bring rain after weekend, with fog or mist possible through Tuesday
Dubai: Temperatures could reach 47°C in parts of the UAE on Thursday, while convective clouds may bring rain to eastern and southern areas on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern and western areas that could become convective by the afternoon. Inland temperatures are forecast to reach between 41°C and 47°C, while coastal areas and islands could record highs of 37°C to 43°C.
Humidity will increase on Thursday night and Friday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist. Winds could reach 35km/h inland and over mountainous areas.
Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Friday, with clouds appearing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Fog or mist could again form overnight and on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, clouds over eastern areas could become convective during the afternoon, while similar conditions are expected over eastern and southern areas on Sunday. Fog or mist will remain possible during the early morning hours.
The chance of rain increases on Monday, when convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and may be accompanied by rainfall. Winds could also strengthen to 35km/h.
The UAE is currently affected by a weak surface pressure system accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system.