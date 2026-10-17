Convective clouds to bring rain to eastern areas today, with fog possible overnight in UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE could see rainfall in eastern areas on Saturday afternoon, October 17, with humid conditions overnight bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds expected to develop over eastern parts of the country during the afternoon, potentially bringing rain.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 37°C and 42°C in inland areas, compared with 35°C to 40°C in coastal areas and islands. In the mountains, highs will range from 28°C to 33°C.
Humidity could reach 90 per cent in coastal and inland areas overnight and into Sunday morning, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening with cloud activity and raising dust. Speeds will generally range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at times.
Sea conditions will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Sunday, October 18, fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast, with convective clouds expected to develop over some northern and eastern areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Monday morning, with possible fog or mist in coastal and inland areas. Southeasterly winds will turn northwesterly, occasionally reaching 40 km/h and causing blowing dust.
Meanwhile on Monday, October 19, the weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas as convective clouds develop during the afternoon.
Humidity overnight and into Tuesday morning could lead to fog or mist in some western areas. Winds may strengthen to 40 km/h, raising dust in exposed areas.
Also on Tuesday, convective clouds could again develop over eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, accompanied by possible rainfall.
Conditions will become humid overnight, with a chance of mist in some western areas on Wednesday morning. Winds could strengthen to 50 km/h at times with cloud activity, bringing blowing dust.
Wednesday weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds potentially bringing rain to eastern and southern areas during the afternoon.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas. Winds could reach 40 km/h and cause blowing dust.
The NCM attributed the weather pattern to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system.