UAE weekend weather update: Rain forecast for five days as unsettled conditions persist until Monday

NCM predicts afternoon showers, dusty winds of up to 45km/h and early morning fog
Dubai: Parts of the UAE could experience rainfall over the next five days as convective clouds develop over eastern areas before spreading to some inland and western regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather bureau forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions, with clouds expected to build during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain in several areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, potentially stirring up dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Wind speeds will generally range between 10 and 25km/h, reaching 40km/h in coastal areas and up to 45km/h inland and in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 37°C and 42°C in inland areas, 35°C to 40°C along the coast and islands, and 28°C to 33°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Friday morning, bringing a risk of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas.
Seas will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
The NCM's five-day forecast indicates that unsettled conditions could persist through Monday, with afternoon cloud development and possible rainfall in several parts of the country.
On Friday, convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas during the afternoon, potentially bringing rain. Humidity will rise overnight, with fog or mist possible on Saturday morning.
Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday, with a chance of afternoon rain, while Sunday could see showers in northern and eastern areas.
By Monday, the possibility of rain is expected to shift towards eastern and southern regions, accompanied by partly cloudy skies.
Winds could reach 40km/h at times over the four days, raising dust in affected areas.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain generally slight from Friday through Monday, according to the NCM's latest weather bulletin.
The forecast also indicates that humidity will remain a feature of overnight and early morning conditions throughout the period, particularly across coastal and inland areas, where fog or mist could develop.
Afternoon cloud formation will remain the main feature of the unsettled weather, with the areas most likely to receive rainfall varying from day to day.
The NCM expects generally light to moderate winds during the forecast period, although stronger gusts accompanying cloud development could temporarily raise dust in some locations across the country.
Weather conditions will remain largely fair to partly cloudy outside areas experiencing convective cloud development, while sea conditions are expected to remain generally slight over the coming days.