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UAE weather alert: Rain forecast for five days as winds reach 50km/h

Rain is possible across parts of the UAE this week, while strong winds could stir up dust

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain is possible in parts of the country throughout the week, with stronger winds, blowing dust and a chance of early-morning fog adding to the changing conditions.
Rain is possible in parts of the country throughout the week, with stronger winds, blowing dust and a chance of early-morning fog adding to the changing conditions.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE from Monday until Friday, with winds reaching speeds of up to 50km/h and blowing dust at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Monday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over western and eastern areas, bringing rainfall.

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Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 50km/h in inland areas and 45km/h in mountainous regions.

Temperatures are expected to reach 39°C in inland areas, 37°C in coastal regions and islands, and 32°C in mountainous areas.

Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.

The NCM said unsettled weather would continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with convective clouds expected to develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing possible rainfall.

Winds could again reach 50km/h, causing blowing dust at times, while humid conditions overnight and during the early morning hours could lead to fog or mist in some areas.

On Thursday and Friday, the chance of rainfall will be concentrated over eastern areas, with partly cloudy skies prevailing elsewhere.

Winds will remain light to moderate, becoming strong at times with cloud activity and reaching 50km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate on Monday and Tuesday, becoming slight from Wednesday, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight throughout the forecast period.

The NCM attributed the weather conditions to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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