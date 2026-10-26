Rain is possible across parts of the UAE this week, while strong winds could stir up dust
Dubai: Rain is expected across parts of the UAE from Monday until Friday, with winds reaching speeds of up to 50km/h and blowing dust at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest weather bulletin, the NCM forecast fair to partly cloudy conditions on Monday, with a chance of convective clouds forming over western and eastern areas, bringing rainfall.
Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh to strong at times with cloud activity, causing blowing dust. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25km/h, reaching 50km/h in inland areas and 45km/h in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are expected to reach 39°C in inland areas, 37°C in coastal regions and islands, and 32°C in mountainous areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The NCM said unsettled weather would continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with convective clouds expected to develop over northern and eastern areas, bringing possible rainfall.
Winds could again reach 50km/h, causing blowing dust at times, while humid conditions overnight and during the early morning hours could lead to fog or mist in some areas.
On Thursday and Friday, the chance of rainfall will be concentrated over eastern areas, with partly cloudy skies prevailing elsewhere.
Winds will remain light to moderate, becoming strong at times with cloud activity and reaching 50km/h.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate on Monday and Tuesday, becoming slight from Wednesday, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight throughout the forecast period.
The NCM attributed the weather conditions to an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.