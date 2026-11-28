Cloudy skies and chances of rainfall are expected across parts of the UAE until December 2
Dubai: Rain could fall across parts of the UAE over the next four days, including during the country’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 2, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather on Sunday, November 29, is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and parts of the eastern, northern and western regions.
Humidity is expected to rise on Sunday night and into Monday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist formation.
Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures across the UAE
Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to range between 21°C and 29°C in Abu Dhabi, 22°C and 31°C in Dubai, 21°C and 31°C in Sharjah, and 24°C and 32°C in Ajman.
In Umm Al Quwain, temperatures will range between 20°C and 30°C, while Ras Al Khaimah will see temperatures of between 20°C and 32°C. Fujairah is expected to record temperatures of between 23°C and 30°C.
In Al Ain, temperatures will range between 21°C and 29°C, while Liwa will record a low of 17°C and a high of 31°C. Temperatures in Al Ruwais will range between 18°C and 29°C, and in Al Sila between 18°C and 28°C.
On Dalma Island, temperatures will range between 22°C and 27°C, while Greater and Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa will record temperatures of between 23°C and 29°C.
Maximum humidity levels are expected to reach 90 per cent in Liwa, Al Sila and Dalma Island; 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Ruwais, Greater and Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa; and 80 per cent in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Minimum humidity levels will range between 25 and 50 per cent across the locations covered by the forecast.
Monday, November 30
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with a chance of rainfall over the islands and some eastern, northern and coastal areas. Humid conditions are forecast overnight and into Tuesday morning across some coastal and inland areas.
Tuesday, December 1
The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a possibility of rainfall over the islands and some eastern and northern areas.
Wednesday, December 2
Those planning outdoor Eid Al Etihad celebrations on National Day could encounter partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a possibility of rainfall over some eastern, northern and western areas.
Throughout the three days, light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h. Sea conditions will range from slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Sunday’s tide timings
In the Arabian Gulf, high tides are expected at 3.33pm and 6.18am, while low tides will occur at 9.15am and 10.56pm.
In the Sea of Oman, high tides are forecast at 12.21pm and 1.49am, with low tides at 7.02pm and 8.08am.