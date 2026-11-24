NCM forecasts four days of possible light rain, with fog and mist in several areas
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience four consecutive days of possible light rainfall from Wednesday, with a slight drop in temperatures on Thursday and chances of fog and mist across several areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its latest five-day weather forecast, the NCM said the unsettled conditions could affect islands and some coastal and western areas from November 25 to 28, while increased humidity overnight and during the early morning hours could lead to fog formation.
The changing weather conditions are associated with an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
On Tuesday, the weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas that may become convective during the afternoon.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Wednesday morning across some coastal and inland areas, bringing a chance of fog or mist.
Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to reach between 29°C and 33°C in inland areas, compared with 27°C to 31°C along the coast and islands. Mountainous areas will experience cooler conditions, with highs ranging from 18°C to 24°C.
Minimum temperatures could fall to between 13°C and 19°C inland and between 10°C and 17°C in mountainous areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, with speeds of 10 to 20km/h, reaching 35km/h at times. Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Wednesday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with a possibility of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and western areas.
Humidity will increase overnight and into Thursday morning, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and inland areas.
Southeasterly winds will gradually turn northwesterly, reaching 35km/h at times. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
Thursday, will bring similar conditions, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and western areas.
The NCM also expects a slight decrease in temperatures, while humid conditions overnight and into Friday morning could again lead to fog or mist formation.
Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35km/h.
The possibility of light rainfall will persist on Friday, and Saturday, particularly over islands and some coastal and western areas.
Both days are expected to be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times.
Fog or mist may form over some coastal and inland areas early on Saturday, while inland areas could experience similar conditions early on Sunday.
Throughout the period, winds are forecast at 10 to 20km/h, occasionally reaching 35km/h, with slight to moderate seas at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight seas in the Sea of Oman.
The forecast indicates that the main weather developments this week will be intermittent chances of light rainfall, a modest decline in temperatures and recurring overnight humidity that could produce fog or mist in parts of the country.