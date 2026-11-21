NCM forecasts partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 32°C
Dubai: Scattered rain was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening, November 21, while the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast partly cloudy conditions across the UAE on Sunday, with a chance of fog in some areas.
The reported showers come during a period of unsettled weather in parts of the country, with cloud cover expected to increase over islands and some coastal and eastern areas.
According to the NCM, Sunday’s weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times over islands and some coastal and eastern regions.
Humidity is expected to increase on Sunday night and into Monday morning, November 23, raising the possibility of fog or mist forming over some coastal and inland areas.
Abu Dhabi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 30°C on Sunday, falling to 23°C overnight. Relative humidity could reach 90 per cent.
Dubai will be slightly warmer, with temperatures reaching 31°C and falling to 23°C, while Sharjah is forecast to record a high of 31°C and a low of 21°C.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh, blowing from the northwest before shifting southeasterly at speeds of 10 to 20km/h and reaching 35km/h at times.
Seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The NCM also forecasts the possibility of further rainfall in parts of the northern and eastern UAE on Monday, November 23, as cloud cover increases.