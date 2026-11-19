Cooler UAE weather brings residents outdoors, from mall walks to evening strolls
From indoor mall walkathons to evening strolls along the waterfront, residents are making the most of the UAE’s changing weather and returning to their favorite outdoor activities.
There is something about the first few weeks of pleasant weather in the UAE that makes everyone want to go outside.
Suddenly, a quick walk after dinner becomes a plan, outdoor café seating becomes everyone’s first choice, and a simple drive can turn into an evening spent exploring somewhere new.
After months of summer heat, the weather is finally becoming more inviting, bringing with it a familiar seasonal change in how residents spend their free time.
Walking routines are shifting, too. The shopping malls that became popular walking destinations during the summer are now sharing the spotlight with parks, beaches and waterfront promenades.
During the summer, shopping malls across the UAE offered residents a comfortable way to stay active and maintain their walking routines.
Beyond their usual shopping and entertainment offerings, malls also organised walkathons and indoor walking initiatives, bringing communities together through fitness activities in air-conditioned surroundings.
For many residents, these events became an opportunity to meet friends, exercise, challenge themselves and make walking a social activity. Some preferred setting personal step targets, while others enjoyed participating in organised community events.
Now, as the weather improves, those walking routines are finding a new setting.
The same enthusiasm for getting steps in is moving outdoors, with residents returning to their favourite walking tracks, parks and waterfront destinations.
In Abu Dhabi, the Corniche offers a familiar setting for evening strolls and Al Jubail Island offers meandering boardwalks that take you through the mangroves. While Dubai’s waterfronts and outdoor promenades are welcoming visitors looking to enjoy the breeze.
And sometimes, the destination does not matter much. It could be a neighbourhood walking track, a nearby park or simply taking a longer route during an evening outing.
The change is not just about exercise. It is about all the little things that come with being able to spend more time outside.
It is sitting at a café without having to choose an indoor table, taking the longer route back to the car, or suggesting an evening walk when meeting friends.
It is also the return of spontaneous plans. A quick drive for karak can turn into a long walk, a trip to the beach can last longer than expected, and an ordinary evening can become an outdoor outing.
Even family gatherings and weekend plans start looking a little different. Gardens, outdoor dining areas and public spaces become natural meeting points again.
And, of course, there is the familiar UAE winter wardrobe making its return. Light jackets, hoodies and favorite winter abayas are slowly finding their way back into everyday outfits.
With daytime temperatures hovering around the high 20s to low 30s in many parts of the country, and evenings becoming more comfortable, residents have more opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities.
Whether it is walking, cycling, visiting a park or simply spending time with family and friends, the changing season offers a welcome opportunity to make the most of the country’s outdoor spaces.
The best part is that there is room for both routines. Mall walks and organized indoor walkathons remain a great way to stay active, while the cooler months bring an entirely different setting to enjoy the same activity.
After all, there is something special about being able to step outside, feel the breeze and realize that an ordinary evening walk has become one of the nicest parts of the day.
The UAE’s outdoor season is back, and residents seem more than ready to make the most of it.