When a photograph says more than a thousand words: XMAGE turns 10 in Paris

The 10th anniversary ceremony celebrates the stories told through mobile photography
Paris: A child playing among floating bubbles, a young girl whose gaze seems to pause a busy city, and ancient stone carvings beneath a sky crossed by aircraft trails. Three very different scenes, yet each has something in common: someone noticed a moment the rest of the world might have missed.
These are among the photographs taking centre stage at the 2026 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards in Paris, where photography is less about having the perfect subject and more about knowing how to see one.
Held at the Grand Palais in collaboration with Paris Photo, the ceremony marked the 10th anniversary of the awards, bringing together more than 150 photographers, imaging experts and media professionals.
This year’s competition received an extraordinary 820,000 entries from around the world, with 100 photographs making the final XMAGE 100 selection and three photographers named Photographers of the Year.
But numbers only tell part of the story. What makes the selection interesting is how differently each photographer interprets the world around them.
One of the Grand Prize-winning works, ‘Light & Shadow Across France’ by Ali Abdul Hamid Alarbash, offers a collection of everyday Parisian scenes that feel almost cinematic.
Rather than focusing on the city’s famous landmarks, the series turns its attention to the people who give Paris its character. There is the excitement of a child at play, the warmth of a couple sharing an evening, early-morning runners and people taking a quiet moment beside the Seine.
Together, the images offer a different kind of city portrait, one built around its everyday rhythm rather than its postcard views.
What makes the series interesting is its ability to find something worth photographing in scenes that might otherwise seem unremarkable. The photographer does not need to create a moment; he simply recognises one when it happens.
It is a reminder that sometimes the best photographs happen when people are simply going about their lives.
Another Grand Prize-winning photograph, ‘A Fleeting Encounter’ by Mai Shunxi, takes a quieter approach.
The image captures the curious experience of sharing a space with people we may never meet again. Against the movement of a city, a young girl’s gaze becomes the detail that holds the photograph together, inviting viewers to pause and consider the stories unfolding beyond the frame.
It raises a few questions: Who caught her attention? Is she looking at someone familiar or simply watching a stranger pass by?
The photograph plays with the idea that our lives are constantly intersecting, even when we know very little about the people around us.
We pass thousands of faces, exchange brief glances and occasionally share a conversation, yet only a small number of those encounters develop into meaningful relationships.
There is something quietly familiar about that experience. Most people have wondered about a stranger they crossed paths with, even if only for a second.
Not all the winning photographs focus on people.
‘Gaze Across Time and Space’ by Wan Ben takes viewers somewhere entirely different, capturing ancient stone statues on a plateau with aircraft trails stretching across the sky.
The photograph brings together two things that rarely share the same frame: structures that have witnessed generations of history and the passing trace of modern aircraft high above them.
The result is a striking visual contrast. The stones suggest permanence, while the trails in the sky are temporary, disappearing as quickly as they appear.
It also invites a broader reflection on how the world has changed. Civilisations have risen, technology has advanced and the pace of everyday life has accelerated, yet reminders of earlier generations remain around us.
Sometimes, a photograph does not need to explain its meaning. It simply places two seemingly unrelated things together and lets the viewer make the connection.
Beyond the award-winning photographs, the exhibition, titled ‘A Heartwarming World’, takes visitors through three themed spaces: Humanity & Nature, Humanity & All Things, and Humanity & Human Connection.
Each explores a different relationship between people and the world around them, using photography, spatial storytelling and sensory experiences to bring the stories behind the images closer to audiences.
There is also a dedicated retrospective tracing Huawei’s imaging journey over the past decade. Bringing together memorable photographs, camera modules and stories behind their development, the display looks at how mobile imaging technology has evolved alongside the people using it.
The anniversary also introduced a special HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2026 10th Anniversary Honorary Award, recognising long-term users who have supported Huawei and creating another opportunity for photographers to reach an international audience.
The exhibition builds on last year’s ‘The World, You and Me’, continuing to explore how photography can connect people who might otherwise have little in common.
Photography has changed considerably over the years. A camera is now something many people carry in their pockets, and capturing a moment can take less than a second.
But the photographs recognized in Paris suggest that having a camera is only the beginning. The real difference lies in what people choose to notice, how they interpret it and what they want others to feel when they look at the final image.
A child’s afternoon becomes a portrait of everyday Paris. A young girl’s gaze becomes a reflection on human connection. Ancient stones and aircraft trails bring different periods of history into one frame.
Ten years into the XMAGE Awards, perhaps that is the most interesting thing about photography: the world does not always need to give us something extraordinary to capture. Sometimes, we just need to look at ordinary things a little differently.