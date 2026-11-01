Nobody eats until the photos are taken

From rearranging plates to finding the perfect angle, the camera always eats first
There is a very specific moment that happens at almost every gathering. The food arrives, everyone gets excited, the table looks beautiful, and just as someone reaches for a bite, a voice interrupts: “Wait! Nobody touch anything. I need a picture.”
And just like that, dinner is temporarily cancelled.
In the UAE, where a beautifully set table can be just as impressive as the food itself, taking pictures before eating has become part of the dining experience. Whether it is a family lunch, a birthday dinner, a café catch-up or a weekend outing, the meal often begins with everyone reaching for their phones rather than their forks.
The food is ready. The guests are hungry. But the photos? They are not quite there yet.
A plate arrives, and suddenly, everyone becomes an art director.
The coffee cup needs to move slightly to the left. The dessert should be closer to the light. Someone notices a spoon in the background, while another insists the picture would look better if the plates were rearranged.
And then comes the classic request: “Wait, let me take one more.”
One photo turns into five, five turn into 15, and before anyone knows it, the food has been sitting on the table long enough to lose some of its warmth.
Of course, there is always that one person who seems to have mastered the entire process. They know exactly where to stand, which angle works best and how to make even a simple cup of coffee look like it belongs in a luxury lifestyle magazine.
Everyone else simply waits, occasionally sneaking a look at the food and wondering when the official photography session will end.
Every group has its own characters when it comes to photographing food.
There is the designated photographer, who takes the responsibility very seriously. They will not let anyone touch their plate until they have captured the perfect shot, and they are always willing to help everyone else get theirs, too.
Then there is the impatient friend, who has already decided that the first picture was good enough about 10 minutes ago.
There is also the person who does not care much about the photos but somehow ends up in every single one, either holding a drink, moving a plate or being asked to make space for a better angle.
And, of course, there is the person who photographs everything. The drinks, the starters, the main course, the desserts and, sometimes, the table before the food even arrives.
By the time everyone is finally allowed to eat, the camera roll is full, the food is getting cold and somebody inevitably asks, “Did you get a picture of mine?”
Not every meal requires the same level of preparation.
A quick lunch might only need one picture, but a beautifully presented dessert, an elaborate breakfast spread or a table full of dishes shared among friends is an entirely different story.
Suddenly, everyone is taking pictures from above, from the side and from whatever angle makes the food look most tempting.
Even traditional gatherings can turn into informal photoshoots, with beautifully arranged dishes, Arabic coffee cups and desserts becoming part of the memories people want to keep.
It is not always about posting the pictures online, either. Sometimes, people simply enjoy having something to look back on, especially when the meal marks a birthday, a family gathering or a long-awaited catch-up with friends.
Still, the difference between taking a quick picture and organizing an entire production can be surprisingly small.
For all the waiting, rearranging and repeated requests for one more picture, there is something quite sweet about the habit.
Food has always been about more than what is on the plate. It brings people together, gives friends a reason to meet and turns ordinary afternoons into memories worth keeping.
Taking a picture is simply another way of holding on to those moments.
A photo of a favourite dessert might bring back memories of a café outing. A picture of a crowded family table might capture a gathering that everyone will remember for years. Even a slightly blurry photograph can become a reminder of a lovely day.
And while not every meal needs to be documented, there is no denying the excitement of looking at a beautifully arranged table and thinking, I need a picture of this.
Eventually, the phones go down, the plates are passed around and someone finally takes the first bite.
There might be a last-minute request for a picture of the food after all, or a quick attempt to capture the table before it gets messy. But eventually, the real reason everyone gathered in the first place takes over.
The food gets eaten, the conversation starts flowing and the photographs become an afterthought.
Until the dessert arrives.
Then, naturally, everyone reaches for their phone again.
Because some traditions are simply too delicious to skip, and in the unofficial dining rulebook, nobody eats until the photos are taken.