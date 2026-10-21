The UAE’s unofficial art of being a regular

From remembered coffee orders to thoughtful little gifts
There is a certain kind of VIP in the UAE who does not need a reservation under their name, a membership card or a special introduction. They simply walk into their favourite café, restaurant or neighbourhood shop, and someone behind the counter already knows what they want.
“Your usual?”
And just like that, they feel at home.
Being a regular in the UAE is an unofficial art form. It starts with a coffee order, a familiar face or a quick exchange at the counter. Before long, it becomes something much bigger. The barista knows your order, the cashier asks how your week is going, and the restaurant staff have somehow become part of your everyday life.
Sometimes, they even know your order before you have finished parking.
For many, visiting the same places is about more than convenience. It is about familiarity, comfort and the little relationships that grow when you keep showing up. A quick coffee run can turn into a ten-minute catch-up, and a simple takeaway order can become an opportunity to ask someone how they are doing.
In the UAE, it is not unusual for regular customers to become friends with the people who serve them. The relationship goes beyond the usual customer-and-employee exchange, growing through small conversations, shared jokes and the simple act of seeing each other almost every day.
A familiar employee might ask about your family, remember something you mentioned last week or notice when you have not visited in a while. Customers, in return, learn about their lives, ask about their days off and celebrate their little milestones.
Over time, these interactions become part of the charm of having a favourite spot. You are no longer just the person ordering an iced Spanish latte or picking up dinner. You are someone they recognise, someone they are happy to see and, sometimes, someone they genuinely miss when you disappear for a few days.
And, of course, there is always that one employee who knows your order so well that changing it feels like a personal betrayal.
But what makes these relationships especially lovely is that they often extend beyond conversation.
Emirati generosity has a way of finding its place in everyday life. It does not always arrive through grand gestures or special occasions. Sometimes, it comes in the form of a box of chocolates, a small souvenir from a trip, a sweet treat brought along with a coffee order or something picked up simply because someone thought of you.
For some Emiratis, gifting the people they see regularly is a natural extension of the relationship they have built with them. An employee who has been welcoming and kind for months can start to feel less like a stranger and more like a familiar face in the community.
So, the next time a customer returns from travelling, they might bring a little something for the café staff. During Ramadan, they might share sweets or other treats. On an ordinary afternoon, they might offer a gift with no particular occasion attached.
There does not have to be a birthday, a celebration or a reason to make someone feel appreciated.
That is part of the beauty of Emirati generosity. Hospitality is deeply woven into the culture, from welcoming guests into the home to offering food, sharing what you have and making others feel comfortable. For many, giving comes naturally. It is not necessarily about how much something costs, but about the thought behind it.
You see it in the way people insist that guests eat more, send food home with visitors or refuse to let someone leave empty-handed. That same spirit can follow them outside the home, finding its way into their favourite cafés, shops and restaurants.
In a way, the little gifts are another expression of the same instinct: if someone has become part of your day, why not make their day a little better, too?
Every neighbourhood seems to have its own version of this person.
They have their favourite coffee shop, their preferred table and their own unofficial network of familiar faces. They know which employee makes the best coffee, who is usually working the morning shift and who to ask when something is out of stock.
They might arrive for a five-minute coffee and leave half an hour later because they ended up chatting with three different people. Their family members may know the employees by name, too, and friends who tag along quickly realise that this is not just another café visit. It is practically a social appointment.
And if the usual employee is absent, it is noticed.
“Where is he today?”
“Is she on leave?”
“Tell him I came by!”
These little exchanges might seem insignificant, but they are reminders that everyday kindness can create genuine connections between people who might otherwise never have crossed paths.
In a country as diverse as the UAE, where people from different backgrounds work, live and share the same spaces, these familiar relationships can make daily life feel a little more connected. A greeting, a remembered order or a thoughtful gift can bridge the distance between people whose lives might look very different outside that shared moment.
Of course, being a regular is not exclusive to Emiratis, and kindness is certainly not limited to one culture. But the UAE’s strong tradition of hospitality and generosity gives these everyday interactions a particularly familiar place in local life.
It is a reminder that generosity does not always have to be formal, and friendship does not always begin with a proper introduction. Sometimes, it starts with a smile across the counter and grows through the small rituals of everyday life.
The best part is that nobody needs to announce it. There is no certificate for being a regular, no official title and certainly no loyalty programme that can measure the warmth of a relationship built over months or years.
You simply keep coming back. You remember people’s names. You ask how they are doing. Every now and then, you bring them something because you thought they might like it.
And eventually, your favourite café becomes more than a place that makes your coffee just right. It becomes a place where people know you, where you know them, and where an ordinary Tuesday can feel a little more like home.
In the UAE, that might just be one of the sweetest things about being a regular: you arrive for your usual order, but somewhere along the way, you gain a few familiar faces, a handful of inside jokes and people who are genuinely happy to see you.
And sometimes, you leave with your coffee in one hand and an empty gift bag in the other, already planning what to bring them next time.