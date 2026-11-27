Passengers urged to plan ahead for traffic near Kannur airport this weekend
Passengers travelling from the UAE to Kerala through Kannur International Airport have been advised to plan their journeys carefully on November 27 and 28, as VIP movement is expected to cause traffic congestion on roads leading to the airport.
The airport has issued a passenger advisory warning of possible delays on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Although the congestion is expected to be slight, passengers have been urged to allow additional time for their journey to avoid last-minute delays and inconvenience.
In its notice, Kannur International Airport Limited said the expected VIP movement could affect traffic on approach roads during the specified periods. Travellers have been advised to plan their commute in advance and reach the airport well ahead of their scheduled departure time.
The advisory is particularly relevant for passengers arranging taxis, private vehicles or other transport to the airport. Those travelling from different parts of Kannur district and neighbouring areas may need to account for possible delays when deciding when to leave home.
When is traffic congestion expected at Kannur airport?
Friday, November 27: Afternoon, due to anticipated VIP movement.
Saturday, November 28: Forenoon (morning), due to anticipated VIP movement.
The airport has asked passengers to allow extra travel time, plan their route in advance and arrive at the airport well before their flight's scheduled departure.
Travellers flying from the UAE should also coordinate their airport transfers and avoid leaving for the airport at the last minute, particularly if their journey coincides with the expected congestion periods.
The airport said the advisory was issued to help passengers avoid inconvenience and ensure a smooth airport experience. It also thanked travellers for their cooperation and understanding.
Passengers are advised to check their flight details with their respective airlines and follow Kannur International Airport's official updates for any further announcements.