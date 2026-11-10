Akon Dubai concert 2026: Dates, tickets and what to expect

Akon set to bring 2000s hits to Dubai's Emirates Dubai 7s stage in November 2026
If there's a 2000s hit stuck in your head on repeat, it's time to take that singalong somewhere bigger. Akon is heading to Dubai, bringing a string of nostalgic favourites to the stage at the Emirates Dubai 7s.
The singer is set to headline the Frequency on 8 stage at The Sevens Stadium on the festival's second day, Saturday, November 28. Get ready to sing along, because this is one set that promises plenty of familiar tunes.
Expect hits, and plenty of them. Akon is bringing the 2000s classics, including ‘Smack That’, ‘I Wanna Love You’ and ‘Right Now (Na Na Na)’. His anticipated setlist also includes favourites such as ‘Lonely’ and ‘Don't Matter’.
With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide, there's certainly no shortage of singalong material. Your personal Akon favourite could make an appearance, so bring your voice and don't be shy about using it.
The singer joins a festival line-up featuring DJ sets from British girl group member Mel C on Saturday, November 28, and renowned British DJ Jax Jones on Sunday, November 29.
Dubai has welcomed Akon before. He performed in the city in 2009, with the sold-out concert remembered by fans as one of the year's standout shows. The performance also made headlines after the singer removed his shirt on stage, prompting organisers to issue an apology.
More recently, Akon performed at SLS Dubai in 2025, taking to the venue's 75th floor, as well as at the World Tennis League at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It seems the singer and sporting events make quite a team.
Tickets are available through the official Emirates Dubai 7s website, with single-day and multi-day passes on offer. Friday entry starts at Dh75, while Saturday and Sunday passes start at Dh455. Three-day passes start at Dh595, with prices remaining unchanged for a third consecutive year.
Since Akon is performing on Saturday, make sure your ticket covers that day.
When: November 27–29, 2026. Akon performs on Saturday, November 28.
Where: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai.
Tickets: From Dh75 for Friday entry; Dh455 for Saturday or Sunday; and Dh595 for a three-day pass. Book through the official Emirates Dubai 7s website.