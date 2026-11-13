GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai shares heartbreaking tribute: ‘People don’t realise what I’m going through’

Zanai Bhosle reflects on grief and cherished memories of her grandmother

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai shares heartbreaking tribute: ‘People don’t realise what I’m going through’

Dubai: Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, has shared an emotional tribute to her late grandmother, revealing how deeply she still feels her loss.

Taking to social media on November 13, Zanai posted a childhood photograph showing her standing beside Asha in a navy blue dress, as the veteran singer lovingly held her close.

Alongside the throwback picture, Zanai reflected on the conversations they never got to have and the words she wished she had said.

“There is so much I wish I told you. So many conversations left, so many words unsaid,” she wrote.

She also spoke about how difficult it has been to cope with the loss, saying some people might not understand her grief because they have never experienced a bond like the one she shared with her grandmother.

“Some people don't realize what I'm going through because they never had someone like you, someone to hold them tight in their lows and celebrate their highs and LOVE them beyond everything,” Zanai added.

Expressing her hope that she was making her grandmother proud, she wrote: “My angel, I hope I'm making you proud, but nothing can take away how much I miss u in every moment of my life.”

She ended her heartfelt message with the words: “See you soon in my dreams…”

Zanai shared a particularly close relationship with Asha Bhosle, and her social media tributes following the singer's death have repeatedly reflected their deep bond.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, aged 92, after suffering multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

The legendary singer was accorded a state funeral in Mumbai, attended by members of the film industry and several prominent personalities who gathered to pay their final respects.

Zanai was among those visibly overcome with grief during the funeral, breaking down in tears as she bid farewell to her grandmother.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Word, Zoom and other apps gain support, while some big names are still missing.

iPhone Duo gets over 100,000 optimised apps

2m read
US President Donald Trump signs a MAGA hat as he greets attendees after speaking at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on May 19, 2026.

'Extinction-level event' for Republicans: RIP MAGA?

3m read
Gen Z and Gen Alpha favourites have found their way into Cambridge's latest addition to its English dictionary.

Collins just named 'mogging' Word of the Year. Why?

3m read
Celebrate Diwali Dil Se at Asha's

Celebrate Diwali Dil Se at Asha's

1m read