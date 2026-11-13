Zanai Bhosle reflects on grief and cherished memories of her grandmother
Dubai: Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, has shared an emotional tribute to her late grandmother, revealing how deeply she still feels her loss.
Taking to social media on November 13, Zanai posted a childhood photograph showing her standing beside Asha in a navy blue dress, as the veteran singer lovingly held her close.
Alongside the throwback picture, Zanai reflected on the conversations they never got to have and the words she wished she had said.
“There is so much I wish I told you. So many conversations left, so many words unsaid,” she wrote.
She also spoke about how difficult it has been to cope with the loss, saying some people might not understand her grief because they have never experienced a bond like the one she shared with her grandmother.
“Some people don't realize what I'm going through because they never had someone like you, someone to hold them tight in their lows and celebrate their highs and LOVE them beyond everything,” Zanai added.
Expressing her hope that she was making her grandmother proud, she wrote: “My angel, I hope I'm making you proud, but nothing can take away how much I miss u in every moment of my life.”
She ended her heartfelt message with the words: “See you soon in my dreams…”
Zanai shared a particularly close relationship with Asha Bhosle, and her social media tributes following the singer's death have repeatedly reflected their deep bond.
Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, aged 92, after suffering multi-organ failure. She had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.
The legendary singer was accorded a state funeral in Mumbai, attended by members of the film industry and several prominent personalities who gathered to pay their final respects.
Zanai was among those visibly overcome with grief during the funeral, breaking down in tears as she bid farewell to her grandmother.