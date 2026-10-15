Celebrate Diwali Dil Se at Asha’s with festive dining, traditional experiences and sweet indulgences

Curated Diwali menu offers guests opportunity to come together through Indian cuisine
This Diwali, Asha’s invites guests to celebrate the Festival of Lights Dil Se — from the heart — with a season of exceptional Indian dining, festive traditions and memorable gatherings from 23 October to 10 November 2026.
Bringing together the flavours, warmth and spirit of one of India's most cherished festivals, Asha’s will transform into a vibrant setting for family celebrations, gatherings with friends and corporate festivities.
At the heart of the celebrations is a specially curated, limited-time Diwali menu, offering guests an opportunity to come together over the rich flavours of Indian cuisine. Festive decorations throughout the restaurant will add to the atmosphere, creating an inviting setting for the occasion.
The celebrations extend beyond the dining experience, with complimentary henna artistry on Chhoti Diwali and Diwali, bringing a much-loved cultural tradition to the festivities. For those with a sweet tooth, an unlimited dessert counter from 6 to 8 November will offer another reason to indulge and celebrate.
For guests planning larger occasions, Asha’s also offers a range of versatile event spaces accommodating 30 to 300 guests, including indoor, outdoor and private venue options. From intimate family gatherings to elaborate corporate Diwali celebrations, the restaurant provides a welcoming setting to mark the occasion.
Inspired by the meaning of Dil Se, the celebration reflects the essence of Diwali: generosity, togetherness and the joy of sharing special moments with those who matter most.
Diwali Dil Se at Asha’s runs from 23 October to 10 November 2026, inviting guests to gather, indulge and create lasting festive memories.
For reservations and enquiries: [+971 4 324 4100 / +971 52 990 8707, https://ashasrestaurants.com]