Key tips for UAE residents flying to India during festive and school breaks
Dubai: With the October school break, Dussehra and Diwali approaching, UAE residents travelling to India should check entry requirements, complete any required online forms and confirm their flight and baggage details before heading to the airport.
The October half-term break for many UAE schools runs from October 12 to 16. Dussehra falls on October 20 and Diwali on November 8. The UAE's winter school break begins on December 14, creating another busy period for India-bound travel.
Airlines are adjusting schedules and fares ahead of the winter season. Air India Express is adding capacity, Air Arabia is restoring a Kerala service and IndiGo is introducing a new fuel charge on eligible bookings.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Passengers travelling to India should check the latest Air Suvidha requirements and complete any mandatory declaration that applies to them.
The online system is used for health and travel-related declarations for international arrivals. Travellers should use the official Indian government platform and keep their confirmation accessible during the journey. Additional arrival or health requirements may apply depending on nationality, recent travel history and destination.
Foreign nationals should check whether they need to complete India's e-Arrival Card before arrival. The card is separate from a visa and does not replace the eVisa process. Travellers should use the official Indian immigration platform and check the latest requirements before departure.
Documents needed:
Indian citizens: a valid Indian passport
OCI cardholders: a valid OCI card and passport
Foreign nationals: the appropriate Indian visa or eVisa, where required
Before leaving the UAE, passengers should make sure that:
Their passport is valid for travel
Visa or eVisa requirements have been met, where applicable
Names and other details on tickets match their travel documents
Required online arrival forms have been completed
Supporting documents, such as medical prescriptions, are available if needed
Flights between the UAE and India continue to operate, but schedules can change, so passengers should check their airline's status before travelling.
Air India Express: The airline is expanding its Winter 2026 network to up to 135 daily departures, connecting 23 Indian cities with 12 West Asia gateways, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain. The schedule runs until March 27, 2027, with more flights from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kozhikode.
IndiGo: New bookings on GCC-Middle East routes, including the UAE, will carry a fuel charge of INR 5,500 (about Dh215) per sector from October 6. Passengers should check the final fare before booking.
Air Arabia: Daily nonstop Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode flights resume on October 16, giving northern Kerala travellers another direct option ahead of the school and festival breaks.
Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check their airline's latest flight status, departure time and terminal before leaving for the airport.
Passengers should check their airline's latest flight status before heading to the airport, as delays, cancellations or schedule changes can occur during the busy travel period.
Allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration, and follow any instructions from the airline if a flight is delayed or rescheduled.
Mumbai airport operator MIAL has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots from October 25 while Terminal 1 is redeveloped. The proposal affects 46 airlines, including:
Emirates: 10 slots
Etihad: 10 slots
IndiGo: 74 slots
Air India: 33 slots
Some Mumbai flights could shift to Navi Mumbai International Airport, about 50km away. That could mean longer journeys, higher transport costs or schedule changes. Navi Mumbai's higher User Development Fee (UDF) could also affect fares, although Adani Airports plans to offer cash vouchers to offset the difference.
Passengers should check whether their booking is for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) or Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI). If the airport changes, allow extra travel time, particularly for road journeys between the two.
UAE-India travel is expected to rise during the October school break, Dussehra, Diwali and the December winter holidays. Fares may climb closer to peak dates, so travellers should book early, compare fares and check baggage allowances.
Key dates:
October school break: October 12-16, for many British-curriculum schools
Dussehra: October 20, 2026
Diwali: November 8, 2026
Winter school break: from December 14, 2026
School holiday dates may vary, so parents should confirm them with their school.
Airline baggage allowances are separate from Indian Customs requirements. Before packing, passengers should check the rules on:
Checked and cabin baggage
Liquids
Batteries and electronic devices
Medicines
Food items
Gold and jewellery
Cash and other valuables
Passengers carrying goods that require declaration should follow Indian Customs procedures on arrival.
UAE residents travelling to India with gold or jewellery should check the latest Indian Customs rules before flying. Duty-free allowances and eligibility conditions vary by traveller and by the quantity and type of gold carried. An airline's baggage allowance does not determine whether an item qualifies for duty-free entry.
Travellers carrying prescription medicines should keep them in their original packaging and carry supporting prescriptions or medical documents where appropriate. Passengers should also check the rules before bringing food, medicines, electronic equipment or other restricted items into India.
Valid passport
Indian visa or eVisa, where required
OCI card, where applicable
Air Suvidha confirmation, if applicable
e-Arrival Card, if applicable
Flight ticket and boarding pass
Medical documents, if required
Customs declaration, where required
Correct baggage allowance
Correct airport and terminal information
With the October school break followed by Dussehra, Diwali and the December winter holidays, UAE-India routes are entering a busy period.
Passengers should complete their India entry formalities, book early where possible, check their airline's latest fare and baggage information, confirm their airport and terminal, and monitor their flight for changes before leaving home.