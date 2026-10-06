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Changes for India holiday travellers: What you need to know about Air Suvidha, flights, baggage and airport updates

Key tips for UAE residents flying to India during festive and school breaks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Prepare for UAE-India travel: Entry forms, baggage rules, and airport updates
Prepare for UAE-India travel: Entry forms, baggage rules, and airport updates

Dubai: With the October school break, Dussehra and Diwali approaching, UAE residents travelling to India should check entry requirements, complete any required online forms and confirm their flight and baggage details before heading to the airport.

The October half-term break for many UAE schools runs from October 12 to 16. Dussehra falls on October 20 and Diwali on November 8. The UAE's winter school break begins on December 14, creating another busy period for India-bound travel.

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Airlines are adjusting schedules and fares ahead of the winter season. Air India Express is adding capacity, Air Arabia is restoring a Kerala service and IndiGo is introducing a new fuel charge on eligible bookings.

Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.

Air Suvidha: What passengers need to know

Passengers travelling to India should check the latest Air Suvidha requirements and complete any mandatory declaration that applies to them.

The online system is used for health and travel-related declarations for international arrivals. Travellers should use the official Indian government platform and keep their confirmation accessible during the journey. Additional arrival or health requirements may apply depending on nationality, recent travel history and destination.

e-Arrival Card for foreign travellers

Foreign nationals should check whether they need to complete India's e-Arrival Card before arrival. The card is separate from a visa and does not replace the eVisa process. Travellers should use the official Indian immigration platform and check the latest requirements before departure.

Documents needed:

  • Indian citizens: a valid Indian passport

  • OCI cardholders: a valid OCI card and passport

  • Foreign nationals: the appropriate Indian visa or eVisa, where required

Check your travel documents

Before leaving the UAE, passengers should make sure that:

  • Their passport is valid for travel

  • Visa or eVisa requirements have been met, where applicable

  • Names and other details on tickets match their travel documents

  • Required online arrival forms have been completed

  • Supporting documents, such as medical prescriptions, are available if needed

Latest flight updates

Flights between the UAE and India continue to operate, but schedules can change, so passengers should check their airline's status before travelling.

  • Air India Express: The airline is expanding its Winter 2026 network to up to 135 daily departures, connecting 23 Indian cities with 12 West Asia gateways, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain. The schedule runs until March 27, 2027, with more flights from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kozhikode.

  • IndiGo: New bookings on GCC-Middle East routes, including the UAE, will carry a fuel charge of INR 5,500 (about Dh215) per sector from October 6. Passengers should check the final fare before booking.

  • Air Arabia: Daily nonstop Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode flights resume on October 16, giving northern Kerala travellers another direct option ahead of the school and festival breaks.

Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check their airline's latest flight status, departure time and terminal before leaving for the airport.

Flight delays: Check before leaving home

Passengers should check their airline's latest flight status before heading to the airport, as delays, cancellations or schedule changes can occur during the busy travel period.

Allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration, and follow any instructions from the airline if a flight is delayed or rescheduled.

Mumbai airport changes

Mumbai airport operator MIAL has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots from October 25 while Terminal 1 is redeveloped. The proposal affects 46 airlines, including:

  • Emirates: 10 slots

  • Etihad: 10 slots

  • IndiGo: 74 slots

  • Air India: 33 slots

Some Mumbai flights could shift to Navi Mumbai International Airport, about 50km away. That could mean longer journeys, higher transport costs or schedule changes. Navi Mumbai's higher User Development Fee (UDF) could also affect fares, although Adani Airports plans to offer cash vouchers to offset the difference.

Passengers should check whether their booking is for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) or Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI). If the airport changes, allow extra travel time, particularly for road journeys between the two.

Book early for peak travel

UAE-India travel is expected to rise during the October school break, Dussehra, Diwali and the December winter holidays. Fares may climb closer to peak dates, so travellers should book early, compare fares and check baggage allowances.

Key dates:

  • October school break: October 12-16, for many British-curriculum schools

  • Dussehra: October 20, 2026

  • Diwali: November 8, 2026

  • Winter school break: from December 14, 2026

School holiday dates may vary, so parents should confirm them with their school.

Baggage and Customs rules

Airline baggage allowances are separate from Indian Customs requirements. Before packing, passengers should check the rules on:

  • Checked and cabin baggage

  • Liquids

  • Batteries and electronic devices

  • Medicines

  • Food items

  • Gold and jewellery

  • Cash and other valuables

Passengers carrying goods that require declaration should follow Indian Customs procedures on arrival.

Carrying gold from the UAE?

UAE residents travelling to India with gold or jewellery should check the latest Indian Customs rules before flying. Duty-free allowances and eligibility conditions vary by traveller and by the quantity and type of gold carried. An airline's baggage allowance does not determine whether an item qualifies for duty-free entry.

Medicines and restricted items

Travellers carrying prescription medicines should keep them in their original packaging and carry supporting prescriptions or medical documents where appropriate. Passengers should also check the rules before bringing food, medicines, electronic equipment or other restricted items into India.

Checklist before you leave for the airport

  • Valid passport

  • Indian visa or eVisa, where required

  • OCI card, where applicable

  • Air Suvidha confirmation, if applicable

  • e-Arrival Card, if applicable

  • Flight ticket and boarding pass

  • Medical documents, if required

  • Customs declaration, where required

  • Correct baggage allowance

  • Correct airport and terminal information

Plan ahead

With the October school break followed by Dussehra, Diwali and the December winter holidays, UAE-India routes are entering a busy period.

Passengers should complete their India entry formalities, book early where possible, check their airline's latest fare and baggage information, confirm their airport and terminal, and monitor their flight for changes before leaving home.

Related Topics:
UAE Travelair indiaIndia UAE travelAviation

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