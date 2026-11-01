40g or 20g: duty-free jewellery for eligible passengers who have lived abroad for more than one year.

Up to 1kg of gold or 10kg of silver: allowed with duty for those who meet the six-month rule. Gold duty is 15% since May 13, 2026.

Bars and coins: never covered by the duty-free jewellery allowance or the ₹75,000 baggage allowance.

Wedding jewellery: ask Customs about a temporary import certificate if it’s going back out.