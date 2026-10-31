Travelling with cigarettes? Dubai Customs issues advisory on duty-free limits

Know the rules: Cigarette and tobacco allowances for Dubai-bound passengers
Dubai Customs has reminded travellers to check the permitted cigarette and tobacco allowances before arriving in the UAE, warning that quantities exceeding the prescribed limits will be subject to customs duty.
In an advisory shared on social media, Dubai Customs said passengers aged 18 and above may bring up to 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars or 500 grams of tobacco, subject to applicable customs regulations.
The authority has also outlined other goods passengers can bring into Dubai without paying customs duty, as well as items that are prohibited from entering the country.
Under Dubai Customs' duty-free allowances, passengers aged 18 and above can bring:
Up to 400 cigarettes.
Up to 50 cigars.
Up to 500g of tobacco, including minced or pressed tobacco for pipes and smoking.
Travellers carrying quantities above these limits will have to pay the applicable customs duty.
Dubai Customs says duty-free exemptions are subject to the following conditions:
Goods and gifts must be for personal use and not in commercial quantities.
Passengers must not be frequent travellers carrying goods regularly for commercial purposes.
Members of the crew of the relevant conveyance are not eligible for the exemption.
Passengers must be at least 18 years old to carry the permitted quantities of cigarettes or alcoholic beverages.
Dubai Customs lists several categories of goods that are prohibited from entering the UAE. These include:
Narcotic drugs: Including hashish, cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds and hallucinogenic pills.
Israeli-origin goods: Products originating in Israel or carrying Israeli trademarks or logos.
Ivory and wildlife products: Crude ivory and rhinoceros horns.
Gambling equipment: Tools and machinery intended for gambling.
Counterfeit currency: Forged and duplicate banknotes and coins.
Homemade food: Cooked and home-made food products.
Other prohibited goods: Items restricted under UAE customs laws and other applicable legislation.
The list also includes radiation-contaminated substances, certain fishing nets, used or reconditioned tyres, and publications or materials that violate public morals or Islamic teachings.
Passengers travelling to Dubai should check the latest customs regulations before packing their luggage. Duty-free allowances apply to personal-use quantities and do not mean that all goods can be brought into the country without restrictions.
Travellers should also ensure that they declare goods where required and check whether any items need special approval before arrival.