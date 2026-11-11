Violators face possible shop closures and doubled fines for repeat offences
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has warned that selling or supplying tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18 is strictly prohibited, with violators facing fines of up to SR5,000, possible establishment closures and doubled penalties for repeat offences.
The ministry stressed that businesses selling tobacco products must comply with regulations governing the sector, including restrictions on access to tobacco shops and designated smoking areas.
Under the regulations, individuals under 18 are prohibited from entering shops specialising in tobacco sales or areas designated for serving tobacco products. Retailers are also authorised to request proof of age before completing a sale.
The ministry classified both selling tobacco to minors and allowing them into restricted premises as serious violations, each punishable by a fine of up to SR5,000, depending on the classification of the municipality or relevant local authority.
Establishments may also face closure under applicable regulations, while fines will be doubled for repeat violations.
Strict rules on tobacco sales and promotions
The ministry said tobacco retailers must prominently display health warnings about the dangers of smoking, alongside clear notices stating that sales and entry are prohibited for anyone below the legal age.
The regulations also ban the sale of individual cigarettes and prohibit the distribution of tobacco products through free promotional offers, gifts, prizes or samples.
Businesses must additionally comply with standards and requirements approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
The ministry urged business owners to ensure full compliance with the regulations and familiarise employees with the legal requirements and penalties associated with violations.
It also encouraged establishments to review the detailed rules governing the sale and serving of tobacco products, available on the ministry's official website, to prevent violations and ensure compliance.
In June 2026, the ministry introduced stricter licensing and operating requirements for tobacco retailers, including a minimum distance of 500 metres between tobacco shops and schools or mosques, and a minimum shop area of 36 square metres. The regulations also require surveillance cameras, fire safety systems and compliance with approved health and safety standards, as part of efforts to strengthen oversight of tobacco sales across the Kingdom