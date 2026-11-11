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Saudi Arabia warns of SR5,000 fine for selling tobacco to minors

Violators face possible shop closures and doubled fines for repeat offences

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has renewed its warning of hefty penalties for selling tobacco to minors. Businesses face fines of up to SR5,000 for selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 18, in a move aiming to curb underage smoking and ensure compliance with health regulations.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has renewed its warning of hefty penalties for selling tobacco to minors. Businesses face fines of up to SR5,000 for selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 18, in a move aiming to curb underage smoking and ensure compliance with health regulations.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has warned that selling or supplying tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18 is strictly prohibited, with violators facing fines of up to SR5,000, possible establishment closures and doubled penalties for repeat offences.

The ministry stressed that businesses selling tobacco products must comply with regulations governing the sector, including restrictions on access to tobacco shops and designated smoking areas.

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Under the regulations, individuals under 18 are prohibited from entering shops specialising in tobacco sales or areas designated for serving tobacco products. Retailers are also authorised to request proof of age before completing a sale.

The ministry classified both selling tobacco to minors and allowing them into restricted premises as serious violations, each punishable by a fine of up to SR5,000, depending on the classification of the municipality or relevant local authority.

Establishments may also face closure under applicable regulations, while fines will be doubled for repeat violations.

Strict rules on tobacco sales and promotions

The ministry said tobacco retailers must prominently display health warnings about the dangers of smoking, alongside clear notices stating that sales and entry are prohibited for anyone below the legal age.

The regulations also ban the sale of individual cigarettes and prohibit the distribution of tobacco products through free promotional offers, gifts, prizes or samples.

Businesses must additionally comply with standards and requirements approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

The ministry urged business owners to ensure full compliance with the regulations and familiarise employees with the legal requirements and penalties associated with violations.

It also encouraged establishments to review the detailed rules governing the sale and serving of tobacco products, available on the ministry's official website, to prevent violations and ensure compliance.

In June 2026, the ministry introduced stricter licensing and operating requirements for tobacco retailers, including a minimum distance of 500 metres between tobacco shops and schools or mosques, and a minimum shop area of 36 square metres. The regulations also require surveillance cameras, fire safety systems and compliance with approved health and safety standards, as part of efforts to strengthen oversight of tobacco sales across the Kingdom

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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