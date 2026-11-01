Ask Gulf News: Can a factory owner sell the business without the landlord’s consent?

If the lease agreement was concluded in the name of the factory itself, a change in the ownership of the factory might not affect the existing lease agreement. but this does not prohibit the landlord from initiating legal proceedings seeking termination of the lease. In such circumstances, the court may consider the relevant facts and circumstances, including whether the purchaser has provided sufficient security and whether the proposed transfer would cause any actual harm to the landlord. This is provided in Article (728) of the Civil Transactions Law that “If the lease pertains to a property in which a factory or a shop has been established, and necessity requires the lessee to sell this factory or shop, the court may order the continuation of the lease if the purchaser provides a sufficient security and the lessor suffers no actual harm therefrom.”